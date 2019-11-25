EMU women lose on road at Lynchburg

Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, 10:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Lynchburg on Monday by a score of 82-61. This was the first conference game for the Royals as they fall to 1-5 on the season.

The women have a week off before another tough road contest on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when they travel to Randolph-Macon for a game at 7:00pm.

The Royals jumped on the scoreboard first with Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) starting things off with a made three pointer followed up by a Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) layup. An 8-0 run put the Hornets in front before Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) tied it back up with a three of her own at the six minute mark.

EMU hit a scoring drought for the next four minutes as Lynchburg went on a 14-0 run that was halted by Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) hitting a three pointer, which brought the score to 22-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back layups by Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) sparked an 11-2 run for the Royals in the second quarter getting them back within four points. The Hornets responded with seven straight points before increasing the lead back to 13 with 2:42 to go before the half.

After a Roach layup, Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) blocked and rebounded a Lynchburg shot, then went down and drilled a three pointer on the offensive end. McCombs followed up with a steal then a made layup to bring EMU within six points at halftime trailing 42-36.

Four made three pointers in the third quarter helped build separation for the Hornets. The Royals kept the game within ten points as they reached the midway point of the quarter, but three points over the last five minutes of the frame allowed Lynchburg to build their lead to 17 heading into the fourth quarter where they would continue to increase that margin until the final buzzer.

Lynchburg shot 47.1% (32-68) from the field and 47.6% (10-21) from three-point range as EMU shot 39.7% (23-58) and 47.8% (11-23) behind the arc.

McCombs led the Royals with 13 points. Komara scored 12 points off the bench while adding five rebounds. Carey finished with nine points and five rebounds.

The Hornets were led by Maggie Quarles with 24 points and Abby Oguich who had 22 points.

Related

Comments