Devon Hall starts, doesn’t do much in NBA Summer League opener
Devon Hall started and scored two points, both from the free-throw line, in Oklahoma City’s 78-66 loss to the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League opener for both teams on Sunday.
Hall, a 2018 UVA alum, was 0-for-4 from the floor and 0-for-3 from three-point range in 24 minutes, with three turnovers and a plus/minus of -19.
Hall, a 2018 second-round pick by OKC, split the 2018-2019 season between Australia and the NBA G-League. The 6’5″ guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Australia before joining the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, OKC Blue, where he averaged 7.3 points per game in 10 appearances.
At UVA, Hall was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2018, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from three-point range.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Remaining Summer League schedule
- Monday, July 8, 3 p.m., vs. Philadelphia Sixers (ESPNU)
- Tuesday, July 9, 3:30 p.m., vs. Croatia (NBA TV)
- Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m., vs. Portland Trail Blazers (NBA TV)
