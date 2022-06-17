Asian dating: 7 The best Asian Dating Apps in 2022

Meeting people from other cultures has never been easier now that we have social media networks and dating apps.

Years ago, the only way to meet someone from Asia was to go to an Asian event in the city, Asian bars, and restaurants, or hope that someone from your circle knows Asians. Thankfully, that changed, and your options are not limited.

Many people love dating Asians because they are attracted by the values they represent, by their looks or character. If you are one of those people, then you should read this article.

We are bringing you the list of the best Asian dating apps that you should use if you want to meet Asian people.

Top 7 Asian Dating Apps you have to test

These Asian dating apps will help you to find women or women from Asia living near you or in Asia, depending on your preferences.

Here is more about each of these Asian dating UK sites.

Seeking is an Asian dating app helping successful people find each other

Previously a sugar dating website, Seeking rebranded and is now a mainstream dating app that mostly connects successful and attractive single people. On their website, it’s stated that Seeking makes dating „effortless and exciting“ by giving users a chance to find relationships on their terms.

Setting up a profile on Seeking is easy. After you create a profile and enter the requested data, your account will go through the process of verification, which can take 1 to 2 business days. This process is necessary because Seeking is trying to limit the number of fake profiles and scammers.

You can set up a free profile on Seeking, but you will be limited when it comes to the number of available options. With this in mind, you aren’t able to text other members for free. If you want to become a verified member, you will have to pay $50 because the Seeking team will do a background check of your profile.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

You can also pay for a premium membership on the site, and there are three plans available:

1 month premium = $90/month

3 months premium = $80/month

6 months premium = $70/month

However, with more than 40 million members, Seeking is facing issues with the enormous number of fake profiles and scammers, so be careful when giving away your personal data.

Key features

40+ million members

Excellent female and male ratio

Perfect choice to meet successful and wealthy people

Active members

The Match is an Asian dating app with a lengthy history.

Founded in 1993, Match is one of the best apps for Asian dating in the UK, and for people who are open to both serious and casual dating. Right after you sign up, Match.com will ask you for some information – the first two will be about what you are looking for and where you want to find it.

This will require you to enter the ZIP code of the location you want to find your date. After that, you should enter your name and email address and build your profile. When you finish setting up your profile, you will see a catalog-like page with profiles of other people that Match selected for you based on the criteria you selected. You can then text these people.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

But there is also a Discover section where you can browse profiles of people who are not your match (at least not based on the preferences you selected). If you like someone, you can swipe up their profile and send a mutual connection request (similar to Tinder). But unlike Tinder, you can text the person even if they did not accept your mutual match request.

Key features:

2.6+ million people met someone on Match

Pricing split into plans – more commitment, lower price

Impressive tools to sort your matches based on various criteria

eHarmony is one of the best online Asian dating apps in the UK

This is without a doubt one of the most trustworthy dating apps, gathering over 10 million users all over the world. Eharmony team claims that every 14 minutes, someone finds their love match on the website, and actually, many people confirm that this site is a perfect option to meet the love of your life.

Eharmony is not exclusively an Asian dating app but has a community of Asian members. This means that users of this app are still able to find Asian women and men who live close by. People from any background can join the site and select what they are interested in. They do the personality tests, and then, eharmony will connect them with other members who might be the perfect match.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Also, this app has the perfect ratio between women and men, ensuring everyone has equal chances of finding their perfect pair.

When it comes to the price, eharmony is available in a free version and in a premium version which costs $2.99 per month.

Key features:

Many people on the platform are looking for serious relationships

Proven record of successful matches

Both free and premium versions are available

Good ratio of men and women

Zoosk is an app for Asian dating in the UK with the most options.

Zoosk is one of the most famous Asian dating apps with a 15-year lengthy history. Because of this, Zoosk is considered one of the most reliable dating apps, and the number of active profiles on the platform (35+ million) proves that.

Most of the members on this platform are from the UK, the USA, Canada, and Australia, and while it’s not Asian only dating app, you can set up your preferences to only people from any part of Asia. You can also meet Asian people living abroad – there are many options.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

With more than 3 million messages sent every day through the platform, Zoosk is the perfect place to meet someone for a serious relationship but also casual dating.

Key features:

35+ million users around the world

The vast number of Asian members

Swipe feature called Caroussel

Whatsyourprice is the app for Asian dating UK with an innovative approach

If you are bored of standard dating sites and want to try something new, then you should definitely check Whatsyourprice. This dating app does not work like usual dating apps and is more like an auction platform.

There are two groups of people on this website – generous and attractive. The whole principle of this site is focused on generous members who send offers for dates to attractive members. Attractive members, mainly associated with women, then decide if they want to accept the offer or not and go on a date.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

If an attractive member accepts the offer, a generous member unlocks a conversation and can set the date for the first meeting.

While setting up your profile, you decide whether you want to be a generous or attractive member. Also, you are required to fill in a detailed section with the information about yourself, and the information you will have to give is your habits, age, location, height, weights, income, religion, and much more. You can also write something short about yourself and your ideal date.

When it comes to the pricing, it is crucial to mention that this website is free and does not have any subscription and that you will pay only when your request gets accepted (in case you are a generous member).

Key Features:

Free, no subscription

47+ million offers are sent every day, and 8+ million proposals are accepted every day

$120 average date price

New and interesting concept

Asiandate is the famous Asian dating app for internationals

If you are looking to find love via dating apps or just to meet someone from Asia, then Asiandate is the perfect choice for you. This dating app is purely for Asian dating, and it connects non-Asian members who seek love from Asian who is in other countries.

This site is safe and doesn’t give any of your data away. You can also chat with other members without giving away your phone number. Asiandate employees also check every profile before verifying it to make sure people who sign up and use the app are real.

Pros: Over 15 million singles with verified profiles

Over 15 million singles with verified profiles Around for almost three decades in the industry

Around for almost three decades in the industry Credits instead of membership fees Cons: Live chat billed per minute

Live chat billed per minute Photos not required

Photos not required No free communication

However, this app does not have any membership program. The only thing you have to pay is credit for chats, as you cannot message with other members without the credits. Also, you must buy credit every time you want to chat with someone via the Asiandate site.

Key features:

80% success rate

You can text, video call, and camshare with other members

No membership – you buy credits to be able to use an app

Elitesingles is a great Asian dating app for dating professionals

Similar to eharmony, Elitesingles has a 200-question personality test that can help you find your perfect love match. But unlike other dating apps, EliteSingles offers users a free personality assessment after they complete a test as an opportunity to learn something about themselves.

This site is not strictly for Asian dating UK only, but there are many Asian members there. And even better, most of the members on the platform are well educated, between 30 and 55 years old, well employed, and motivated.

Pros: Hundreds of thousands of new singles joining every month (381,000+ based on past month averages)

Hundreds of thousands of new singles joining every month (381,000+ based on past month averages) 85% of members have some form of an above-average education or higher-level certification

85% of members have some form of an above-average education or higher-level certification Operates in the US, as well as 25+ other countries, in case you’re looking for something international

Operates in the US, as well as 25+ other countries, in case you’re looking for something international Recently partnered with CitySwoon to offer in-person and virtual speed dating events in select major cities

Recently partnered with CitySwoon to offer in-person and virtual speed dating events in select major cities ‘Have you met’ feature, which is the site’s swipe-style dating upgrade Cons: Limited free trial; free users are unable to see photos of other members unless they upgrade

Limited free trial; free users are unable to see photos of other members unless they upgrade User interface is intuitive, but hasn’t been updated in a while

User interface is intuitive, but hasn’t been updated in a while Higher price point than some less effective dating apps

Additionally, there are few fake profiles, so it is unlikely you would be the scamming victim. This app for Asian dating is perfect for people who seek meaningful relationships with achieved people.

Elitesingles team trusts that any user who joins their site will be able to find a love match within a month, and they created their pricing plan according to this. The price of their membership for one month is lower than the three-month fee. Actually, the membership prices increase as you spend more months on the app.

Key features:

Personality test

Community of well-educated and successful members

Many Asian people on the website

Structured pricing plan

Reasons why these apps are the best apps for Asian dating

Choosing the best Asian dating apps isn’t easy, especially with many options available. However, we think these 7 above mentioned are the best because of the following:

All of these apps have been around for a while and are loved by many people around the world. All apps on this list are well-known, and people have been using them for years. Also, many of them found their love matches thanks to these best Asian dating apps.

All of these dating apps have a strong community of Asian people. From Asians leaving abroad or somewhere in Asia, it is guaranteed you will find Asians easily and fast. Additionally, matchmaking on these apps is quick and easy, and you don’t have to spend your time finding your perfect pair.

These apps will provide you safe dating experience, and we all know how important that is. All the above-mentioned apps for Asian dating have support whom you can contact if you have any issues or concerns. They also have moderators who verify profiles and delete the fake accounts and site encryption which will keep your personal data safe.

Creating meaningful relationships between people is their top priority. And this also includes people who seek only casual dating. All of these apps are focused on people who want to meet someone at more than a physical level.

Wrapping up the story about Asian dating

These Asian dating apps are the perfect choice if you want to meet and date someone from Asia, mainly because many members are Asians.

However, dating someone from Asia can be challenging if you have never dated someone from a different background. You have to keep in mind some things for a highly successful relationship.

First of all, you should avoid generalities and take the time to learn about the culture and background of the person.

In dating, but also online Asian dating, being honest and open about what you want and need is crucial. Also, be open about your beliefs and any misconceptions you may have.

Be you and relaxed. That always works.

Good luck!