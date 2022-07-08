Daily American Horse Racing Betting Tips: Friday 8th July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the USA. 14 meetings in total, of which here at Augusta Free Press, we have exclusive betting tips for you on five of the fourteen meetings on Friday 8th July from the racing Stateside.
Of the 14 meetings today, we will give you exclusive betting tips on five of them, from Delaware Park, Laurel Park, Belmont Park, Woodbine and Monmouth Park. The first race of these five sets off at 12.30pm at Delaware Park, with the last race of the day of the five we are looking into getting underway at 17.16pm at Monmouth Park.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race from the five meetings.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Delaware Park, Laurel Park, Belmont Park, Woodbine and Monmouth Park
NAP – DESHACKLED @ SP with BetOnline – 2.16pm Laurel Park
Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Laurel Park on Friday afternoon, where we have sided with Deshackled for trainer Jeiron Barbosa to triumph in this six furlong flat race with jockey Claudio Gonzalez on board.
This 5-year-old gelding comes here in some brilliant form, with two wins, a runner-up place and two third place finishes in his last six racing starts. Deshackled has won back-to-back races, both at Laurel Park over six and seven furlongs respectively, so today’s task looks more than achievable for him.
Deshackled should go really well this afternoon and pick up his first career hat-trick around his favourite track and over his favourite distance.
NEXT BEST – STACKS OF SILVER @ SP with BetOnline – 1.30pm Delaware Park
For our Next Best bet of the day we have selected Stacks Of Silver to triumph in the third race at Delaware Park for trainer Gary Capuano.
This 3-year-old comes to Delaware Park this afternoon fresh off the back of a win around the same course last time out, where Stacks Of Silver romped home and won by almost five lengths. Prior to that he had three runner-up finishes in his last four racing starts, showing pure consistency and that he is more than capable of winning races and challenging each and every time.
Stacks of Silver will again have Angel Suarez in the saddle, just like last time when they won, so horse and jockey know each other well and should be able to make it back-to-back wins here for the first time in his racing career.
Check out all of our racing selections across the five selected meetings in the USA on Friday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Delaware Park, Laurel Park, Belmont Park, Woodbine and Monmouth Park on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 41 races:
Delaware Park Racing Tips
- 12.30 Tizita @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.00 Diamante De Oro @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.30 Stacks Of Silver (NB) @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.00 Moon Biz @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.30 Bon Fire Diva @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.00 Tappin For Glory @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.30 No Valla @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.00 Big Tipper @ SP with BetOnline
Laurel Park Racing Tips
- 12.40 Ribaldry @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.13 Burgee @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.45 Tijuana Brass @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.17 Deshackled (NAP) @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.47 A Girl Named Jac @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.17 Spencerian @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.46 Image Maker @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.16 Polish Cookie @ SP with BetOnline
Belmont Park Racing Tips
- 13.00 Power Attack @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.32 Betsy Blue @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.03 Centavo @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.32 Highest Honours @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.03 Gasoline @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.34 Scott Alaia @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.08 Agility @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.40 Parnac @ SP with BetOnline
- 17.12 Brennan’s War @ SP with BetOnline
Woodbine Racing Tips
- 13.10 Pugin @ SP with BetOnline
- 13.41 Forest Selection @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.12 Cora @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.41 Self Inflicted @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.14 Niagara Skyline @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.45 Big Execution @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.15 Dancing Doll @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.45 Maximum Danger @ SP with BetOnline
Monmouth Park Racing Tips
- 14.00 Mystery Mo @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.28 Girl Afraid @ SP with BetOnline
- 14.56 Get The W @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.24 Madeline’s Grogu @ SP with BetOnline
- 15.52 Dadashev @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.20 Kitten With A Whip @ SP with BetOnline
- 16.48 Uncle Ned @ SP with BetOnline
- 17.16 Diane’s Court @ SP with BetOnline
