CSPDC grants will support 60 new units of affordable housing across the region

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission has announced $1.66 million in award offers to provide gap funding to affordable housing developers across the region.

These grant funds were made possible through Virginia Housing’s PDC Housing Development Program, a pilot program that supports regional affordable housing initiatives. The funds will assist in the construction of 60 new units of affordable housing in the region, including 35 units for homeownership and 25 for rental.

Gap funding was offered to seven applicants representing four localities; Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Rockbridge County. All units supported by the PDC Housing Development Program are expected to be move-in ready by July 1, 2024.

The CSPDC selected the following projects to receive funding:

Applicant Location Project Award Units Ridgeville, LLC Harrisonburg Foley Road Efficiencies $350,000 11 Central Valley Habitat for Humanity and PDY, LLC Harrisonburg Suter Street Neighborhood Project $325,000 21 Our Community Place Harrisonburg Block House Apartments $118,106 2 Valley Supportive Housing Staunton Pump Street Apartments $325,000 6 Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Staunton A Street Neighborhood Project $125,000 10 Rockbridge Habitat for Humanity Rockbridge County Greenhouse Village Neighborhood Project $270,000 8 South River Development Corporation Waynesboro Fairfax Hall Renovation Project $150,000 2 TOTAL $1,663,106 60

The selected projects will support a variety of income levels ranging from 0-80% of the region’s median income. Among the selected projects are two permanent supportive housing projects that will support those experiencing chronic homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

“These monies will cover half the cost for Our Community Place to build two efficiency apartments for the most vulnerable and low-income homeless persons in our region,” said Sam Nickels of our Community Place in Harrisonburg. “The funds are part of a program to provide permanent supportive housing that includes case management to help people stay housed and not return to homelessness. Our Community Place is so appreciative to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission for this affordable housing grant.”

The program will also provide financial support to all three of the region’s Habitat for Humanity organizations. Lynne Johnson, executive director of Rockbridge Habitat for Humanity, says that the grant funds will allow the organization to get families into their homes sooner.

“With this funding award, our construction crew can get back on track with our building timeline, which COVID derailed by precipitating volunteer shortages and building material scarcity,” Johnson said. “Cost increases of materials have also affected the affordability of the houses we build. With this grant, Habitat’s family partners will be able to occupy their homes sooner and the mortgages will remain affordable, and we can continue our vital mission to build homes, community, and hope.”

“The CSPDC is grateful to our partners at Virginia Housing for offering the opportunity to expand affordable housing options in our region,” says Frank Friedman, CSPDC Commission chair. “We look forward to seeing the results of these grants in supporting our local and regional affordable housing providers as they advance these impactful, timely, and life changing projects.”

For more information regarding the PDC Housing Development Program and other housing-related initiatives at the CSPDC, visit our Housing landing page: www.cspdc.org/programs-services/housing .