College wrestling: No. 22 UVA falls at No. 14 Virginia Tech

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The No. 22 UVA wrestling team (12-9, 1-3 ACC) dropped a tough 30-6 dual on Friday (Feb. 16) night to No. 14 Virginia Tech (9-3, 3-1 ACC) at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers got wins from junior Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) at 125 pounds and redshirt sophomore Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.) at 197 pounds. Both Virginia wrestlers won by decision. Mueller, the fifth-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, improved to 14-0 on the season, while 10th-ranked Aiello picked up his 21st win of the season.

“All the credit to Virginia Tech tonight,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “They out-wrestled us in just about every position. We got humbled tonight, but God gives grace to the humble and opposes the proud. We should now be in a place to learn, so I expect the best practice of the year on Monday.”

With the dual starting at 141 pounds, the Hokies won the first six weight classes before Aiello would pick up his win over Brooks Wilding. Aiello took the 14-7 decision, narrowly missing on bonus points for the Cavaliers.

Following a low scoring bout at heavyweight, Mueller then picked up the second win of the night for Virginia with his 6-2 decision over Joey Prata at 125 pounds. It is the first time an opponent did not surrender bonus points to Mueller, who has five pinfalls, four tech falls and three major decisions in his 14 victories this season.

Saturday night’s Commonwealth Clash contest was sponsored by Virginia529. Visit TheCommonwealthClash.com for more information. Virginia529 is the official college savings plan of Virginia athletics.

The Cavaliers will return to action this weekend, hosting No. 15 Pittsburgh on Friday (Feb. 22) in a 7 p.m. dual at Memorial Gym. Admission is free to the public and Virginia will recognize four seniors prior to the start of the dual as a part of its Senior Night celebration.

No. 14 Virginia Tech 30, No. 22 Virginia 6

141: Mitch Moore (VT) tech fall Sam Krivus, 16-0 (6:31) – VT 5, UVA 0

149: Ryan Blees (VT) dec. Michael Murphy, 3-2 – VT 8, UVA 0

157: B.C. LaPrade (VT) dec. Jake Keating, 12-5 – VT 11, UVA 0

165: No. 8 Mekhi Lewis (VT) major dec. Cam Coy, 10-1 – VT 15, UVA 0

174: No. 7 David McFadden (VT) major dec. Robby Patrick, 13-4 – VT 19, UVA 0

184: No. 7 Zack Zavatsky (VT) tech fall Drew Peck, 18-3 (5:36) – VT 24, UVA 0

197: No. 10 Jay Aiello dec. Brooks Wilding (VT), 14-7 – VT 24, UVA 3

HWT: No. 18 Billy Miller (VT) dec. Tyler Love, 4-1 – VT 27, UVA 3

125: No. 5 Jack Mueller dec. Joey Prata (VT), 6-2 – VT 27, UVA 6

133: No. 12 Korbin Myers (VT) dec. Louie Hayes, 5-2 – VT 30, UVA 6

Related Content

Shop Google