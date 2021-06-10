College Football Playoff, Coach K retirement, Ric Flair

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding in the next couple of years.

Mark and Chris also discuss Coach K retiring at the end of this upcoming season and how Mark watched the Ric Flair “30 for 30” for the third time last night with his parents.

