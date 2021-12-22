College Football Playoff announces updated COVID postseason policies

We could have a national champ declared without a national title game, god forbid, but it could happen.

This from the folks at the College Football Playoff, who are scrambling to put contingencies in place in the event that the Omicron COVID wave lays waste to the end of the 2021 college football season.

“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”

The following are the policies for the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl if an institution determines that it is unable to compete in the game because an insufficient number of athletes are available to play because of COVID-19.

Fiesta and Peach Bowls: The CFP, bowl game and ESPN shall attempt to identify an alternate date for the game within one week of the scheduled date; if no date can be identified, the game would be considered no contest. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls): If one team is unavailable to play, the unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls): If both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal, The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls): If three teams are unavailable to play, the semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion. CFP National Championship: If the team’s unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, Jan. 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

Story by Chris Graham

