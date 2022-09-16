College Football $2,500 Free Bets For Week 3 With Promo Code INSIDERS
Fancy a free $2,500 in free bets to use on this weekend’s College Football – we’ll you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to claim three top Sportsbook bonuses to use on the week 3 NCAA action. It’s like finding money in the street!
Best Matched Deposit College Football Betting Promos For NCAA Week 3
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
We’ll Show You How To Claim $2,500 With Our Matched Deposit NCAA Betting Promo Code
All you have to do is use our exclusive PROMO code INSIDERS, and this will uplock up to $2,500 in College Football free bets for the week 3 games – we get started with Bovada, offer a 75% matched deposit bonus, which means if you deposit $1000 you’ll can get a cracking £750 with – then read on for another $1,500 in FREE BETS with two just two other Sportsbooks (see below).
- Click here to sign-up with Bovada
- Create your account and deposit $1000 with NCAA promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use the week 3 College Football fixtures
It’s Not Always Easy To Bet On College Football – You Can With Us
Having a wager on your favorite College Football team can be hard – not all bookmakers offer these markets, but the GREAT NEWS is you can bet on all this weekend’s NCAA weekend fixtures via this page and with our featured Sportsbooks.
And, it gets better, as if you do join with all three bookmaker, you’ll also have the chance to land $5,625 in easy free bets – and you don’t even need to place a bets for the bonuses to drop into your new accounts.
You Only Need To Deposit To Get Your Free Bets
You only need deposit the set amounts to max-out the free bets, or if not just deposit what you can (read on and we’ll show you how easy this is to do), you’ll still be rewarded with some nice free dollars to bet with on the upcoming NCAA College Football fixtures.
Explained: Matched Deposit College Football Betting Promos
As mentioned, it’s not only Bovada we’ve got an exclusive promo code deal with – you can also add more free bets to your weekend College Football betting haul with $750 in free NFL bets with Everygame, plus $1,000 with Betonline.
And to keep things really easy for everyone – it’s also the same PROMO CODE to use – INSIDERS.
Therefore, by joining all three Sportsbooks and maxing out with the deposits will mean a total of $2,500 in FREE NCAA bets you can use for the week 3 College Football games and best of all you only need to deposit (no staking required).
See below a simple snapshot of the offer details from these three leading Sportsbooks
|Sportsbook
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|50% deposit match up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|75% deposit match up to $750
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|100% deposit match up to $750
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
Bovada: $750 Free Bets For NCAA Week 3 College Football With Promo Code INSIDERS
- Sign-up with Bovada HERE
- Create your account and deposit $1000 with NCAA promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets (NO STAKING REQUIRED) to use on the NCAA week 3 matches (75% matched deposit)
We Show You How To Place A NCAA Free Bet With Your Bovada Betting Promo
Follow these quick pointers below to begin placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus which you can then use on any of this weekend’s NCAA Collage Football matches (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page)
- Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BOVADA site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in the TOP navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NCAA matches, with the latest betting odds
- Click on the game you want to bet on
- See the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
- Add your desired stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada Free Bet bonus
Bovada NCAA Betting Promo Code Key Terms
- 75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus (Deposit $1000 to get a $750 free bet – it’s that easy!)
- This Bonus can only be claimed on your FIRST DEPOSIT
- Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit (no staking required)
Bovada are a leading name when it comes to NCAA College Football betting The have a lot of markets to choose from on their betting platform which gives their customers more options and a better chance to find the most competitive betting angles, not to mention thousands of odds with a massive focus on US sports – making them the perfect choice for this weekend’s College Football week 3 games.
Everygame: $750 Free Bet Offer – College Football Free Bet With Promo Code – INSIDERS
Grag a maximum of $750 in free bets by using our dedicated Everygame promo code INSIDERS.
- Join Everygame HERE
- Set up your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS
- Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
- Make your week 3 College Football wagers
Here’s How To Place A College Football Free Bet With The Everygame Betting Promo
Just follow our points below. This will take no time at all to whizz through and then start placing bets with your Everygame bonus, which you can use on the week 3 College Football games (see full fixtures below)
- Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the Everygame site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NCAA games, with the latest betting odds
- Click on the match you want to bet on (see full week 2 fixtures below)
- Then find the market you want to bet on and click the odds (this will pop-up a bet slip)
- Populate your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus
Everygame NCAA Betting Promo Code Key Terms
- 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
- This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
EveryGame are a well-respected Sportsbook that began operating in 1996. Their reputation is one of the best around – being a Sportsbook that have been around the block. Therefore, you can have 100% confidence in them and also have all the NCAA betting markets you’ll require for the Friday and Saturday’s week 3 College Football games.
BetOnline: $1,000 College Football Week 3 Free Bet Offer – $1,000 Bonus With Promo Code INSIDERS
50% Deposit Bonus: You can secure a maximum of $1,000 in free bets for the week 3 College Football matches by using our dedicated BetOnline promo code – INSIDERS.
- Join BetOnline HERE
- Set-up a new account and deposit $2,000 with our dedicated NCAA promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1,000 in Free Bets to use on the College Football week 3 matches
See How To Place A NCAA College Football Free Bet With Your BetOnline Betting Promo
See the steps below to start placing bets with your BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus which you can then use on the week 3 College Football games (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page).
- Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
- Click on ‘Sports’ in their TOP navigation menu and find the NFL section
- Find a list of the upcoming NCAA matches, with the latest betting odds
- Click on the College Football match you want to bet on (see full week 2 fixtures below)
- Find the market, click the odds on the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
- Add your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetOnline Free Bet bonus
BetOnline NCAA Betting Promo Code Key Terms
- 50% Matched Deposit up to $1,000 Bonus (deposit $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus)
- This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only
- Your extra 50% will be added to your sports betting bankroll instantly!
BetOnline’s goal is to provide their customers the best betting experience and this is supported with thousands of competitive markets and betting odds, which come over most sports you could think of – including, of course, the College Football NCAA games this Friday and Saturday.
What Can I Use My College Football Week 3 Free Bets On?
The College Football Week 3 action this weekend will see 72 games played across Friday and Saturday.
The NCAA action gets started on Friday evening with Florida State on their travells to face Louisville, plus Air Force make the trip to Wyoming.
As we head into Saturday, the matches feature Georgia vs South Carolina, Oklahoma vs Nebraska, Purdue vs Syracuse, and WKU vs Indiana, with the afternoon seeing California vs Notre Dame, BYU vs Oregon, Penn State vs Auburn, and Kansas vs Houston as just some of the highlights.
Mississippi State vs LSU are the highlight early evening fixture, with Texas Tech vs NC State, Michigan State vs Washington, USF vs Florida, SMU vs Maryland, and UTSA vs Texas also in action.
We end the later matches with some other features that sees Miami vs Texas A&M, San Diego State vs Utah, Fresno State vs USC, and North Dakota State vs Arizona.
NCAA Promo Codes You Need To Get $2,500 In Free Bets
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
NCAA Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 17, 2022)
Friday, September 16
Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm
Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm
Saturday, September 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech 11:00am
Oklahoma at Nebraska 12:00pm
LIU at Kent State 12:00pm
Youngstown State at Kentucky 12:00pm
WKU at Indiana 12:00pm
Texas State at Baylor 12:00pm
Southern Illinois at Northwestern 12:00pm
Purdue at Syracuse 12:00pm
Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) (in Cincinnati, OH) 12:00pm
UConn at Michigan 12:00pm
Abilene Christian at Missouri 12:00pm
Georgia at South Carolina 12:00pm
Villanova at Army 12:00pm
Bucknell at Central Michigan 1:00pm
Towson at West Virginia 1:00pm
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina 1:00pm
Murray State at Ball State 2:00pm
Ohio at Iowa State 2:00pm
Old Dominion at Virginia 2:00pm
Rutgers at Temple 2:00pm
South Alabama at UCLA 2:00pm
California at Notre Dame 2:30pm
North Texas at UNLV 3:00pm
Tulane at Kansas State 3:00pm
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 3:30pm
Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Vanderbilt at NIU 3:30pm
Stony Brook at UMass 3:30pm
Georgia Southern at UAB 3:30pm
Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm
BYU at Oregon 3:30pm
Troy at Appalachian State 3:30pm
UT Martin at Boise State 4:00pm
ULM at Alabama 4:00pm
Kansas at Houston 4:00pm
Colorado State at Washington State 5:00pm
Marshall at Bowling Green 5:00pm
Liberty at Wake Forest 5:00pm
Campbell at East Carolina 6:00pm
Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm
North Carolina A&T at Duke 6:00pm
Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm
UAPB at Oklahoma State 7:00pm
Missouri State at Arkansas 7:00pm
Texas Tech at NC State 7:00pm
Toledo at Ohio State 7:00pm
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm
Akron at Tennessee 7:00pm
Northwestern State at Southern Miss 7:00pm
Arkansas State at Memphis 7:00pm
Jacksonville State at Tulsa 7:00pm
USF at Florida 7:30pm
SMU at Maryland 7:30pm
Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30pm
Nevada at Iowa 7:30pm
Maine at Boston College 7:30pm
Louisiana at Rice 7:30pm
Michigan State at Washington
UCF at Florida Atlantic 7:30pm
Louisiana Tech at Clemson 8:00pm
Montana State at Oregon State 8:00pm
UTEP at New Mexico 8:00pm
UTSA at Texas 8:00pm
Miami (FL) at Texas A&M 9:00pm
San Diego State at Utah 10:00pm
Fresno State at USC 10:30pm
North Dakota State at Arizona 11:00pm
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 11:00pm
Duquesne at Hawaii 11:59pm