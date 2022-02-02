Cline: Organ transplant centers discriminating against unvaccinated

Congressman Ben Cline has joined a group of Republican congressman introducing the Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement Act, which would prohibit organ transplant centers from denying an individual from receiving or donating an organ solely based on whether he or she is vaccinated against COVID-19.

This legislation comes in response to several reports from across the United States of individuals being removed from the organ transplant list or moved to “inactive” status as a result of being unvaccinated.

“It is unimaginable that organ transplant centers would deny American citizens life-saving medical procedures solely for being unvaccinated against COVID-19,” said Cline (R-VA-06). “The SAVE Act ensures that no one is denied an organ transplant or donation based on their vaccination status. Getting vaccinated is a personal choice and should not be mandated. This legislation is not anti-vaccine, it’s about making sure individuals get the treatment they need.”

Text of the SAVE Act Can be found here.