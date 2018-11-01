Charlottesville Area Transit to offer fare-free service on Election Day

Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville Area Transit will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, Nov. 6.  The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.

Residents may reach city and county polling locations by using the following CAT routes:

Charlottesville City Polling Locations

(see map)

Precinct CAT Routes
Alumni Hall (402)
Alumni Hall Main Ballroom
211 Emmet Street
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 57 & 8
Buford Precinct (303)
Buford Middle School Media Center
1000 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 46 & the Free Trolley
Carver Precinct (201)
Carver Recreation Center
233 4th Street NW
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 8 & 9
Clark Precinct (102)
Clark Elementary School Gym
1000 Belmont Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22902		 12 & 3
Johnson Precinct (302)
Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria
1645 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 4 & 6
Recreation Precinct (101)
Herman Key Recreation Center
800 East Market Street
Charlottesville, Va 22902		 110 & 11
Tonsler Precinct (301)
Benjamin Tonsler Recreation Center
500 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 234 & 6
Walker Precinct (202)
Walker Upper Elementary School Gym
1700 Rose Hill Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 9 & 11
Venable Precinct (401)
Venable Elementary School Gym
406 14th Street, NW
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 No direct CAT routes.  Please refer to UVA’s University Transit Service (UTS) Inner and Outer University Loop schedules

Albemarle County Polling Locations*  
(see map)

Precinct CAT Routes
Agnor-Hurt Precinct
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School
3201 Berkmar Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 5
Branchlands Precinct
Senior Center
1180 Pepsi Place
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 57 & 11
County Green Precinct
Calvary Chapel
1284 Sunset Avenue Extended
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 3
Dunlora Precinct
CATEC
1000 East Rio Road
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 11
Free Bridge Precinct
Elk’s Lodge Hall
389 Elk Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22911		 10
Georgetown Precinct
Albemarle High School
2775 Hydraulic Road
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 57 & 8
Jack Jouett Precinct
Jack Jouett Middle School
210 Lambs Lane
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 5
University Precinct
Slaughter Recreation Center
505 Edgemont Road
Charlottesville, Va 22903		 Free Trolley
Woodbrook Precinct
Woodbrook Elementary School
100 Woodbrook Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22901		 57 & 11

*Only Albemarle County polling locations with bus service are listed.

For assistant riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encourage to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment