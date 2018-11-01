Charlottesville Area Transit to offer fare-free service on Election Day

Charlottesville Area Transit will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.

Residents may reach city and county polling locations by using the following CAT routes:

Charlottesville City Polling Locations

(see map)

Albemarle County Polling Locations*

(see map)

Precinct CAT Routes Agnor-Hurt Precinct

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School

3201 Berkmar Drive

Charlottesville, Va 22901 5 Branchlands Precinct

Senior Center

1180 Pepsi Place

Charlottesville, Va 22901 5, 7 & 11 County Green Precinct

Calvary Chapel

1284 Sunset Avenue Extended

Charlottesville, Va 22903 3 Dunlora Precinct

CATEC

1000 East Rio Road

Charlottesville, Va 22901 11 Free Bridge Precinct

Elk’s Lodge Hall

389 Elk Drive

Charlottesville, Va 22911 10 Georgetown Precinct

Albemarle High School

2775 Hydraulic Road

Charlottesville, Va 22901 5, 7 & 8 Jack Jouett Precinct

Jack Jouett Middle School

210 Lambs Lane

Charlottesville, Va 22901 5 University Precinct

Slaughter Recreation Center

505 Edgemont Road

Charlottesville, Va 22903 Free Trolley Woodbrook Precinct

Woodbrook Elementary School

100 Woodbrook Drive

Charlottesville, Va 22901 5, 7 & 11

*Only Albemarle County polling locations with bus service are listed.

For assistant riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encourage to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649

