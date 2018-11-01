Charlottesville Area Transit to offer fare-free service on Election Day
Charlottesville Area Transit will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.
Residents may reach city and county polling locations by using the following CAT routes:
Charlottesville City Polling Locations
(see map)
|Precinct
|CAT Routes
|Alumni Hall (402)
Alumni Hall Main Ballroom
211 Emmet Street
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|5, 7 & 8
|Buford Precinct (303)
Buford Middle School Media Center
1000 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|4, 6 & the Free Trolley
|Carver Precinct (201)
Carver Recreation Center
233 4th Street NW
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|8 & 9
|Clark Precinct (102)
Clark Elementary School Gym
1000 Belmont Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22902
|1, 2 & 3
|Johnson Precinct (302)
Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria
1645 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|4 & 6
|Recreation Precinct (101)
Herman Key Recreation Center
800 East Market Street
Charlottesville, Va 22902
|1, 10 & 11
|Tonsler Precinct (301)
Benjamin Tonsler Recreation Center
500 Cherry Avenue
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|2, 3, 4 & 6
|Walker Precinct (202)
Walker Upper Elementary School Gym
1700 Rose Hill Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|9 & 11
|Venable Precinct (401)
Venable Elementary School Gym
406 14th Street, NW
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|No direct CAT routes. Please refer to UVA’s University Transit Service (UTS) Inner and Outer University Loop schedules
Albemarle County Polling Locations*
(see map)
|Precinct
|CAT Routes
|Agnor-Hurt Precinct
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School
3201 Berkmar Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|5
|Branchlands Precinct
Senior Center
1180 Pepsi Place
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|5, 7 & 11
|County Green Precinct
Calvary Chapel
1284 Sunset Avenue Extended
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|3
|Dunlora Precinct
CATEC
1000 East Rio Road
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|11
|Free Bridge Precinct
Elk’s Lodge Hall
389 Elk Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22911
|10
|Georgetown Precinct
Albemarle High School
2775 Hydraulic Road
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|5, 7 & 8
|Jack Jouett Precinct
Jack Jouett Middle School
210 Lambs Lane
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|5
|University Precinct
Slaughter Recreation Center
505 Edgemont Road
Charlottesville, Va 22903
|Free Trolley
|Woodbrook Precinct
Woodbrook Elementary School
100 Woodbrook Drive
Charlottesville, Va 22901
|5, 7 & 11
*Only Albemarle County polling locations with bus service are listed.
For assistant riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encourage to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649