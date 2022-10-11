Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
carolina hurricanes vs columbus blue jackets betting picks how to bet on nhl on north carolina sports betting sites
Commercial

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Varun
Last updated:

It’s nearly time for the new NHL season and here is how you can bet on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets same game parlay in North Carolina.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets parlay at +188.

How To Bet On A Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay In North Carolina

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets same game parlay.

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Best Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets SGP @ +188 with BetOnline

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Hurricanes to win -245 @ Betonline

The Hurricanes are massive favorites to win at home – as their record of 45 wins from their last 62 home games suggests. They’re also among the strongest defensive sides in the league and will be up against a Blue Jackets team that doesn’t travel well, with a 31% win rate on the road in their last 51 games. This is a fairly safe bet.

Hurricanes to win -245 with BetOnline

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 6 +105 @ Betonline

Last season, the Hurricanes only conceded 2.43 goals per game, and they’re going to build on that strong base in our opinion. At least early on, as they get to pace with the competition, expect a balanced approach built on solidity at the back.

Total points under 6 +105 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay In North Carolina?

Anyone in North Carolina can bet on Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets same game parlays with the North Carolina sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in North Carolina or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in North Carolina or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets one game parlay sportsbooks for North Carolina. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the North Carolina sports betting sites on this page.

BetOnline Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo


BetOnline will match your bonus upto 50%, which means free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on our same game parlay in North Carolina.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $55
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

Bovada Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo


Bovada will give you upto $750 worth of free bets, in the form of a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS. Use this on various markets including same game parlays for the NHL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NHL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NHL Free Bet

Everygame Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo


Everygame is a top option for North Carolina, and you can get three free bets worth upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
          • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
          • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet

MyBookie Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo


MyBookie is offering $1000 to use on same game parlays in North Carolina for the Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

BetUS Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo


BetUS has among the most lucrative offers, providing upto $2500 in deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $100
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
          • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NHL Free Bets

XBet Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook

XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

Varun

Varun is a web-journalist who specializes in soccer, cricket, and American sports.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nhl

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Washington Sports Betting Sites
Varun
Land and Water Conservation Fund
, ,

Gordonsville awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funds to improve park system
Rebecca Barnabi

Gordonsville has received a federal award of more than $1.6 million to improve Verling Park, build a new public pool and expand the local park system.

sammy guevara chris jericho aew

Tony Khan needs to be careful treading Guevara, Kingston row, with an eye to AEW’s future
Chris Graham

Sammy Guevara, one of AEW’s Four Pillars, went and picked another fight with a veteran, and once again seemed to get special treatment from company CEO Tony Khan in the aftermath.

carolina panthers

Carolina Panthers QB1 Baker Mayfield out a couple of weeks with high ankle sprain
Chris Graham
nhl

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Varun
charlottesville downtown mall

Virginia Main Streets receive economic boosts with grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi
nhl

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Florida Sports Betting Sites
Varun