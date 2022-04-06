Beyer statement on President Biden’s Long COVID executive action

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08), author of the bipartisan COVID Long Haulers Act and one of the leading advocates in Congress for Americans suffering from Long COVID, issued the following statement on President Biden’s Presidential Memorandum on Long COVID.

“I applaud President Biden’s announcement of a new all-of-government strategy to improve the understanding of Long COVID and promote better treatment for the millions of American suffering from this condition,” said Rep. Beyer. “Several of the key steps in the President’s memorandum reflect pieces of the bipartisan legislation I previously introduced, including the direction of funding to boost data-driven research that will help identify and characterize long covid as well as best care practices needed to improve diagnosis and treatment. I continue to urge the CDC to release disaggregated demographic data on Long COVID sufferers, a move that would better inform policymakers in future responses to address Long Covid which would also be in keeping with today’s directive.”

Earlier this year Beyer and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) urged the Centers For Disease Control to publicly report findings on the prevalence of Long COVID, including disaggregated demographic data.

