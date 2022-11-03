bet on the breeders cup in any us state with the 5 best offshore sportsbooks

If you live in America, the good news is you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State by signing-up with our 5 best offshore Sportsbooks on this page. Just follow our guide below to also get up to $6000 in free bets to use on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships this weekend.



How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In ANY US State



You can bet on the Breeders Cup in ANY US State by signing-up with BetOnline – just follow the steps below. You can also claim the BetOnline $1000 matched deposit bonus which can be used to bet on the 2022 Breeders Cup in America – meaning you can back a winner before the Keeneland racing has even started!

Sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

You don’t even have to place a bet to get your Breeders Cup Free bets

NOTE If you can’t deposit the full $2000 you can still claim this offer with a lower amount. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Remember this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

5 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup Betting

See below our list of the 5 best offshore sportsbooks which have over $6000 in free bets available for new customers and can be redeemed to bet on the Breeders Cup in ANY US State. Click below to sign up to our trusted sportsbooks for Breeders Cup betting and start this weekend’s Keeneland horse racing already in profit!

You Can Bet On The Breeders Cup In ANY US State



Now you’ve signed up one of our featured 5 best offshore Sportsbooks and claimed your horse racing bonuses, follow the steps below to place a bet on the Breeders Cup in any US State this weekend, including the home of Keeneland racetrack, Kentucky.

Go to the ‘Racebook’ or ‘Horses’ section using the top or side navigation menus

Navigate to the Breeders’ Cup or Keeneland races (Fri & Sat)

Click a Breeders’ Cup race (this will bring up all the runners)

Find the horse you want to bet on, click on their odds/name and a bet slip will be created

Enter your stake and place the bet!

Breeders Cup Odds

Breeders’ Cup Friday is billed as ‘Future Stars Day’ with five juvenile World Championship races that will give horse racing fans a chance to see some of the potenial stars of tomorrow.

Then, as the action moves into Saturday there a stonking $21m purse on offer over the nine Breeders’ Cup races that all build-up to the final contest – the $6m Breeders’ Cup Classic, where the next big wonder horse in the making – FLIGHTLINE – will be the big attraction.



The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (12:29pm) looks head-to-head between the UK runner Highfield Princess and last year’s winner of the race – the Wesley Ward-trained – Golden Pal – in what looks a cracking event. The Dirt Mile (1:10pm) will have the Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife heading here after connections decided to bypass the Classic – he takes on Cody’s Wish, who is seeking a four-timer, plus Laurel River and Gunite, who are both coming here looking for hattricks. This looks one of the races of the day.

Moving on and there’s a big European presence in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1:50pm), with the John Gosden runner Nashwa the likely favorite with Hollie Doyle riding – it might take a good performance from one of the others, that includes the Irish pair of Above The Curve and Tuesday, to lower her colours. Jackie’s Warrior will be a very popular selection in the Sprint (2:30pm) and could even go off odds-on in the betting, if you know your Breeders’ Cup history then a small word of caution as he flopped in this same race 12 months ago when only sixth.

The Mile (3:10pm) is another race the European runners are with ruling with Godolphin’s Modern Games heading the betting for the Charlie Appleby barn, while popular jockey Frankie Dettori looks to have a great chance with Kinross, who has won his last four.

Nest will be leading option in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (3:55pm) for the Todd Pletcher camp after winning her last three starts, while Pletcher also has the likely second favorite in the race Malathaat.

The penultimate contest – the Turf (4:40pm) sees Godolphin having another strong hand with Nations Pride and Rebel’s Romance, but the classy War Like Goddess could easily spoil the party for the ‘boys in blue’ here.

Then, onto the main event – the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) and it’s all about one horse here – FLIGHTLINE.

You can see the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic betting below, but this John W Sadler runner has caught the imagination of horse racing fans around the world after winning all five of his starts to date – oh, and he’s not just winning his races – he’s winning them by half the track! Last time out he bolted up by a jaw-dropping 19 1/2 lengths in the TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar (Sept 3) and has some useful sorts toiling in behind that day (watch the race below)

He puts his growing reputation on the line again this Saturday and is taking on some very nice horses like Epicenter, Life Is Good and this season’s Kentucky Derby winner – Rich Strike.



However, Flightline is already rated as the world’s best racehorse and it will be a huge Breeders’ Cup shock if he’s not cementing his name in the horse racing hall of fame with a win in the Classic this weekend.

WATCH: Flightline winning last time out at Del Mar – How Good Can He Be?

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup Any US State



🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

Listed below are the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup World Championship races, which are spread over the Keeneland horse racing meeting on Friday & Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC & BetOnline

Breeders Cup Sports Betting Markets

From the standard ‘win’ market to the more advanced multiples like the Trifecta, our sports betting sites have you covered.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

Best US States Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Breeders Cup Reviewed

BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for horse racing markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetUS – Cracking Breeders Cup free bet offer

BetOnline – $1000 In Breeders Cup Free Bets To Claim in ANY US State

Join BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in America and if you use our unique bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward you by matching this by 50%.

In short, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you ‘Under Starters Orders’ for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in ANY US State.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Promo Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Breeders Cup Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim Another $750 In Breeders Cup Free Bets To Use In ANY US State

Everygame are a sports betting site with a stack of experience – therefore one you can totally trust that also have an array of cracking horse racing markets to bet on in ANY US State!

Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another healthy boost.

Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in America.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – Claim $750 In ANY US State Free Bets For 2022 Breeders Cup

Join-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada today and you’ll be in the ‘home straight’ to getting a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the horse racing in America.

Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this Friday and Saturday.

Oh, and best of all you can do all this if living in ANY US state.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Breeders Cup Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In ANY US State

Next up are MyBookie, who will reward new customers with lucrative 50% first deposit match bonus.

The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will net you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.

To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in ANY US state, so horse racing fans – get under starters orders!

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Breeders Cup Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – £2,500 Deposit Match For Breeders Cup Free Bets To Use In ANY US State

Last, but certainly not least, are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

Yes, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.

Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.

If your maths isn’t great – in a short, if you deposit $2000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a stonking $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets that you can use when betting in ANY US State.

Or, if a $2500 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Breeders Cup sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Claim Your BetUS Breeders Cup Offer

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Free Bets | Join Our 5 Best Offshore Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

To summarize, we’ve put all five of our trusted offshore Sportsbooks in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a generous $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in ANY US state, including New York.

Just use our promo code INSIDERS with each of 5 best offshore Sportsbooks to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer, so horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week you can beat the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet on the horse racing at Keeneland.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

