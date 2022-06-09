Belmont Stakes Betting Tips | +400 & +800 Tips For Belmont Park Showdown

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes gets underway on Saturday 11th June from Belmont Park, Elmont, New York. Kentucky Derby 80/1 shot winner, Rich Strike, features in this competitive field ahead of the Belmont Stakes. Horse such as We The People, Creative Minister and Mo Donegal also feature. Read on to check out our Belmont Stakes betting tips and selections for the big race.

Can Rich Strike add the Belmont Stakes title to his Kentucky Derby triumph last month? Can We The People win as the betting favourite? No horse with odds longer than 12/1 has won the Belmont Stakes in the last 8 years, so a long-shot victory seems unlikely. So can someone like the second favourite, Rich Strike, win the final leg of the Triple Crown after his unlikely win at Churchill Downs last time out?

2022 Belmont Stakes Preview

The third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown takes place on Saturday 11 June. The Kentucky Derby is the first of the Triple Crown, with the Preakness Stakes being the second of the three races. Heading into the Preakness Stakes two weeks ago, it was already impossibly for a horse to win the Triple Crown, as the Kentucky Derby winner, 80/1 shot Rich Strike, wasn’t sent to Pimlico Racecourse by connections to instead sit out and prepare for the Belmont Stakes instead.

Early Voting took advantage of the non-appearance of Rich Strike, triumphing emphatically in Baltimore and winning the Preakness Stakes. However, there will be no dream match up between Rich Strike and Early Voting this weekend, as the Preakness champion isn’t running. This leaves the door open for Rich Strike and trainer Eric Reed to claim two of the three Triple Crown races, but the Kentucky Derby winning 3-year-old doesn’t currently head the market.

We The People currently leads the betting market (+225 with BetOnline) as the favourite for the 154th Belmont Stakes. There were 20 runners in the Run for the Roses in which Rich Strike came form the back to triumph, but since then the fields both both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes have been somewhat depleted with only 9 runner at Pimlico and eight in the field at Belmont Park this weekend.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way chance in the 154th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on Saturday.

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Tips

2022 Belmont Stakes Tip 1: Rich Strike to win @ +400 with BetOnline

As little as 36 hours prior to the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike wasn’t even in the field. The 3-year-old colt was a late replacement for Etherial Road, and it’s fair to say he didn’t waste his entry, winning at a huge price of 80/1.

It was a career best performance by Rich Strike, with trainer Eric Reed and the owners quickly realizing it would be a mammoth task to get the Run for the Roses champion ready for the second race of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. Seemingly, he sat that one out and in turn is fresh and raring to go for the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Trainer Eric Reed says he loved what he saw from Rich Strike as he galloped out two miles over the Belmont Park main track last Saturday, and is hopeful of another huge win for his colt.

In terms of pedigree, Rich Strike certainly seems to have what it takes to be a Belmont Stakes winner. His dam, Gold Strike, finished third in the 2005 Queen’s Plate, which is a ten furlong race that is Canada’s equivalent to the Kentucky Derby. Her sire was Smart Strike, who won major stakes races at the Salvador Mile and Iselin Handicap, both in 1996.

The pedigree checks out for Rich Strike, who certainly has every chance this weekend at Belmont Park and we think he could make it back-to-back wins, claiming two of the Triple Crown races in the process.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +400 with BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Tip 2: Nest to win and each-way @ +800 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection for the 154th Belmont Stakes is Nest. She is looking to become the first filly since 2007 to win the coveted race, but looks like a solid outside bet here for the Belmont Park extravaganza on Saturday.

She has won four of her six races and has finished inside the top three in the other two, which is some excellent form to bring to the Belmont Stakes table. The 3-year-old filly is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has sent over thirty horses to Belmont during his career, including Nest’s stablemate and race rival on Saturday, Mo Donegal.

In terms of pedigree, Nest seems to have that on her side too, given that Curlin, who twice won Horse of the Year, is her mother. This track record certainly demonstrates that she should be able to compete for the title in the third of the Triple Crown showpieces.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +800 with BetOnline.

