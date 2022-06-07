Bedford County: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 460 early Tuesday

The Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Tuesday in Bedford County.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning on Route 460, near Candle Lane. A 72 year-old male was walking west on Route 460 in the roadway and was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer.

Bedford County 911 received a call from a passer-by shortly prior to the crash, stating that a male was walking in the roadway, but before any units could respond, the pedestrian had been struck.

State Police troopers are in the process of locating the next-of-kin to make notification. Once that is completed, more information will follow.

