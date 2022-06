Augusta Health hosting drive-through COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday

Augusta Health is hosting a 5- to 11-year-old COVID-19 drive-through vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at Augusta Health Primary Care, Waynesboro.

To register your child’s Pfizer dose, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:297758620784445670546704600275754823469.

If you would like more information about vaccine eligibility, visit vaccinate.augustahealth.com/vaccine-appointments/.

