Augusta Health COVID update: Vaccinations continue to be priority

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 3:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

COVID census at Augusta Health is low, but in the past week, activity in the testing center and at the monoclonal antibody infusion clinic has increased.

The current inpatient COVID-19 census is two, with no deaths over the past week. In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 10 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

COVID testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.

Vaccination eligibility

The eligibility criteria for each type of vaccine and the timing required for third and fourth doses is explained at vaccinate.augustahealth.com/vaccine-appointments.

If you have questions about eligibility, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

Bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination or booster from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health will provide community-based clinic at the WARM Shelters this week and at Oak Grove Ministries in Waynesboro on Saturday, May 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 noon.

To date, more than 10,700 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force. Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large vaccination clinics at the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care

The address is 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro.

You will need to make an appointment for these clinics. Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

Upcoming clinics are:

Monday, May 2: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration. Wednesday, May 4: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration. Friday, May 6: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Like this: Like Loading...