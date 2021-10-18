Augusta County authorities leading search for missing county man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Roy Preston Pultz, 34, is 6’2”, 265 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with an American flag.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.