Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
anaheim ducks vs seattle kraken betting picks how to bet on nhl on washington sports betting sites
Commercial

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Washington Sports Betting Sites

Varun
Last updated:

We’re slowly moving towards the start of what will be an exciting new season and here is how you can bet on our Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken same game parlay in Washington.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken parlay at +236.

How To Bet On A Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay In Washington

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken same game parlay.

Best Washington Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Best Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken SGP @ +236 with BetOnline

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Ducks to win -120 @ Betonline

The Ducks aren’t exactly lighting it on fire in terms of home record lately, but the Kraken’s woeful recent form on the road is a major disadvantage for them in the season opener. They haven’t won in their last five games on the road, and although they did nick a 4-3 win at the Ducks’ home last season, this doesn’t look like a team settled enough to make ripples early on.

Ducks to win -120 with BetOnline

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total score over 5.5 -120 @ Betonline

Neither of these sides scream dominance on paper, either offensively or defensively. We think this will be a game that will contain some tactical errors, some lapses in concentration, and a lot of scoring opportunities that will tie into what the numbers say – the total has gone over in the majority of both these teams’ last six games.

Total score over 5.5 -120 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay In Washington?

Anyone in Washington can bet on Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken same game parlays with the Washington sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Washington or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in Washington or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken one game parlay sportsbooks for Washington. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the Washington sports betting sites on this page.

BetOnline Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo


BetOnline will match your bonus upto 50%, which means free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on our same game parlay in Washington.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $55
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

Bovada Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo


Bovada will give you upto $750 worth of free bets, in the form of a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS. Use this on various markets including same game parlays for the NHL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NHL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NHL Free Bet

Everygame Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo


Everygame is a top option for Washington, and you can get three free bets worth upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
          • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
          • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet

MyBookie Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo


MyBookie is offering $1000 to use on same game parlays in Washington for the Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

BetUS Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo


BetUS has among the most lucrative offers, providing upto $2500 in deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $100
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
          • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NHL Free Bets

XBet Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook

XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

About Varun

Varun

Varun is a web-journalist who specializes in soccer, cricket, and American sports.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

senior counting change
,

Survey: Retirees spending more than they can afford due to inflation
Crystal Graham
land water conservation fund

Gordonsville awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funds to improve park system
Rebecca Barnabi

Gordonsville has received a federal award of more than $1.6 million to improve Verling Park, build a new public pool and expand the local park system.

sammy guevara chris jericho aew

Tony Khan needs to be careful treading Guevara, Kingston row, with an eye to AEW’s future
Chris Graham

Sammy Guevara, one of AEW’s Four Pillars, went and picked another fight with a veteran, and once again seemed to get special treatment from company CEO Tony Khan in the aftermath.

nhl

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Varun
carolina panthers

Carolina Panthers QB1 Baker Mayfield out a couple of weeks with high ankle sprain
Chris Graham
nhl

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Varun
charlottesville downtown mall

Virginia Main Streets receive economic boosts with grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi