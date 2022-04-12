Albemarle County: Suspect arrested after setting fires, fleeing police

Officers of the Albemarle County Police Department and a fire marshal from the Albemarle County Marshals Office responded to a report of an individual starting fires outside of two businesses located in close proximity to the Scottsville Center on Irish Road.

When officers responded, the suspect returned to his vehicle and struck an ACPD patrol vehicle as he left the area at a high rate of speed. The driver continued westbound on Irish Road, eventually stopping in the 2200 block of Irish Road, where he was taken into custody by ACPD officers.

Kenneth Michael Proffitt, 53, of Wingina, has been charged with the following:

Two counts of 18.2-79. Burning or destroying meeting house, etc. (felony)

Two counts of 18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc. (misdemeanor)

Multiple additional charges pending.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

