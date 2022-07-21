Albemarle County Police looking for teen sisters

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

christmas_sisters_missingThe Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of two sisters who left their home during the early morning hours of July 21.

Thirteen-year-old Zayla Christmas, and her sister, 11-year-old Beautiful Christmas, have both been reported missing.

The ACPD is asking the public for their assistance finding both girls.

Anyone with information on their location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected]

 


