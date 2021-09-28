ACC Football Reset: Week 5 schedule, betting lines, news and notes
Thursday, Sept. 30
Virginia (2-2, 0-2) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 84, 84, 84
Series: Miami leads series, 11-7; Last meeting: Miami,19-14 (2020)
ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)
Line: Miami -4
Saturday, Oct. 2
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Duke (3-1, 0-0) at North Carolina (2-2, 1-2), Noon, ESPN2, 85, 85, 85
Series: North Carolina leads series, 62-40-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 56-24 (2020)
ESPN2: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Line: North Carolina -18
Pitt (3-1, 0-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1), Noon, ACCN, 111, 193, 955
Series: Pitt leads series, 10-5; Last meeting: Pitt, 34-20 (2020)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)
Line: Pitt -3.5
Louisville (3-1, 1-0) at No. 24 Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138, 202, 965
Series: Louisville leads series, 6-2; Last meeting: Louisville, 45-21 (2020)
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Lauren Jbara (sideline)
Line: Wake Forest -7
Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) at Florida State (0-4, 0-2), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 111, 193, 955
Series: Florida State leads series, 11-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 35-17 (2019)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)
Line: Florida State -4.5
Louisiana Tech (2-2) at No. 23 NC State (3-1), 6 p.m., ACCNX & ESPN+, 133, 203, 966
Series: NC State leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: NC State, 40-14 (2013)
ACCNX/ESPN+: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (analyst)
Line: NC State -19.5
Boston College (4-0, 0-0) at No. 25 Clemson (2-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 111, 193, 955
Series: Clemson leads, 19-9-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 34-28 (2020)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: Clemson -16
ACC Football News and Notes
- A wide-open race for the Subway ACC Football Championship Game begins in earnest this week as five of the six games are league matchups. Boston College, Duke, Miami, Pitt and Syracuse are playing their first conference games of the season. The action begins Thursday when Virginia (2-2, 0-2) travels to Miami (2-2, 0-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. Miami has won six of the last seven games in the series, with Virginia’s win coming in 2018 by a 16-13 score in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers last won at Miami in 2011.
- Saturday’s slate kicks off at noon with North Carolina (2-2, 1-2) hosting Duke (3-1, 0-0) in the 107th meeting between the two rivals on ESPN2. North Carolina seeks three consecutive wins over the Blue Devils for the first time since winning eight straight from 2004-11. Duke won three straight in the series from 2016-18 and holds a 5-4 edge over the Tar Heels in games played since 2012. In the most recent meeting at Kenan Stadium in 2019, UNC held on for a 20-17 victory in dramatic fashion as LB Chazz Surratt picked off RB Deon Jackson’s trick-play pass at the goal line with 14 seconds left to preserve the Tar Heels’ win.
- Also at noon on ACC Network, Georgia Tech hosts Pitt for the third consecutive season. Pitt holds a 5-3 edge in ACC games between the programs following last year’s 34-20 win. Both teams are coming off impressive victories. The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 21 UNC, 45-22, last Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while Pitt set several school records in a 77-7 win over New Hampshire.
- No. 24 Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0) welcomes Louisville (3-1, 1-0) to Winston-Salem for a key Atlantic Division matchup at 12:30 p.m. on RSN. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 for the fourth time under head coach Dave Clawson, while Louisville enters the game on a three-game win streak. This is just the ninth meeting between the two programs. Last year’s 45-21 Cardinals’ victory in Louisville marked the fifth consecutive year in which the winning team scored at least 42 points.
- Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) is coming off a 24-21 win over Liberty and travels to Tallahassee to face Florida State (0-4, 0-2) at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. The Seminoles won the most recent meeting in 2019 by a 35-17 score and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings. FSU is 6-0 all-time versus the Orange in Tallahassee.
- No. 23 NC State (3-1), fresh off a win over No. 9 Clemson, plays its final non-conference game of the season against Louisiana Tech (2-2) at 6 p.m. on ACCNX/ESPN+. The Wolfpack has the nation’s sixth-ranked scoring defense, surrendering just 13.0 points per game.
- Saturday’s schedule concludes with unbeaten Boston College (4-0, 0-0) traveling to Clemson (2-2, 1-1) for a primetime 7:30 p.m. matchup on ACC Network. Clemson posted a 34-28 win in Death Valley last season as freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in his first start as No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18 points down in the first half. Boston College is 4-0 for the first time since starting with eight straight wins in 2007.
- NC State earned three national honors following its 27-21 double overtime win over No. 9 Clemson last week. The Wolfpack was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week as selected by the Football Writers Association of America, quarterback Devin Leary was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and head coach Dave Doeren was selected as the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week.