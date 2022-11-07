Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
acc football power rankings clemson clinches atlantic unc on doorstep of coastal title
Sports

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson clinches Atlantic, UNC on doorstep of Coastal title

Chris Graham
Published:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

Clemson’s unbeaten season, and the Tigers’ hopes of playing for a national championship, got blown away in Saturday’s 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.

The Tigers did win the Atlantic Division, as Syracuse fell to Pitt, but how bad was the loss in South Bend? Head coach Dabo Swinney called it “an ass-kicking.” That’s an effective way of describing Clemson’s anemic attack.

Meanwhile, Clemson will have to settle for the ACC Championship game and a probable matchup with North Carolina.

Over in the Coastal, UNC took a step closer to the title with a hard-fought win over Virginia, 31-28. Louisville, meanwhile, continued its late-season rally, beating James Madison, 34-10.

With three weeks to go in the regular season, the ACC has eight bowl eligible teams, while Pittsburgh is one win away from post season play.

Atlantic

  1. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) Clemson had no answers for Norte Dame, on either side of the ball, Saturday night. Clemson, suffering its first defeat of the season, is all but eliminated from the national championship
  2. NC State (7-2, 3-2 ACC) The Wolfpack has won two straight behind true freshman quarterback MJ Morris, defeating Wake Forest, 30-21, at Carter- Finley Stadium. NC State scored 17 unanswered points on its way to beating No. 22 Wake.
  3. Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) Just like that, Louisville football is bowl-eligible after beating James Madison. UL was 2-3 just a month ago, and fans were calling for Cardinal head coach Scott Satterfield’s job. Louisville has now won four straight, including impressive wins over Pitt and Wake Forest.
  4. Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) The Demon Deacons continued their free fall down the Atlantic Division.
  5. Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) FSU decimated Miami, 45-3, Saturday. The Seminoles have won two straight after a three-game losing streak
  6. Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC) The Orange lost their third straight, this time falling 19-9 at Pitt. Syracuse’s loss handed Clemson the Atlantic title.
  7. Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC) Without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the Eagles still managed 31 The defense was the problem as the Blue Devils mauled BC, 38-31.

Coastal

  1. North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) UNC held off Virginia, 31-28. The victory was Mack Brown’s first-ever win in Charlottesville.
  2. Duke (5-3, 3-2 ACC) The Blue Devils became bowl-eligible under first-year coach Mike Elko with a 38-31 win over Boston College.
  3. Pitt (5-4, 2-3 ACC) The Panthers had a huge win Saturday, beating Syracuse, 19-9.
  4. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) At No. 4 in the Atlantic, this is where the division falls off the cliff. The Hurricanes fell below .500 with an embarrassing home loss to FSU, 45-3. In truth, the game wasn’t that close.
  5. Virginia (3-6, 1-5 ACC) The positive: Virginia fought hard against UNC but fell at home, 31-28. The negative: first year head-coach Tony Elliott continues to struggle with in-game management decisions.
  6. Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3 ACC) The Yellow Jackets rallied late to stun Virginia Tech, 28-27, in Blacksburg.
  7. Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) For the second consecutive game, Tech blew a double-digit lead, during a 28-27 loss at home to Georgia

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

joey logano 2022 nascar cup series title

Joey Logano takes win at Phoenix, wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Chris Graham
jayden gardner

Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin looking to build on experience in Year 2 at Virginia
Scott Ratcliffe

Now that they have a year’s experience in the Tony Bennett system at Virginia, Cavalier starters Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin are looking to bring even more to the table this season.

kihei clark reece beekman

Having Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman back together is a big plus for Virginia
Scott Ratcliffe

When Virginia’s Kihei Clark chose to come back for one more season in Charlottesville, for some Cavalier followers, it was a polarizing decision.

Washington Commanders

Late field goal sinks Washington Commanders in tight 20-17 loss to Minnesota Vikings
Roger Gonzalez
chris graham

Video: UVA Football’s Big Three was MIA, and its coach can’t use timeouts right
Chris Graham
chris graham news

Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi
Chris Graham

Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
Chris Graham