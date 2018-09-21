ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 4

Game, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, Internet

No. 8/8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC, 94, 193, 955

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 4-0; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 48-37 (2017)

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

Line: Notre Dame -7.5

Capsule: Notre Dame hasn’t exactly been beating the heck outta people this season. Wake will keep this one close.

Pick: Notre Dame 23, Wake Forest 13

No. 23/25 Boston College at Purdue, Noon, ESPN2, 135, 196, 958

Series: First meeting

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks

Line: Boston College -6.5

Capsule: The line is insulting.

Pick: Boston College 41, Purdue 10

Pitt at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m., Raycom, 106, 210, 968

Series: North Carolina leads series, 9-3; Last meeting: North Carolina, 34-31 (2017)

Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris

Line: Pitt -4.5

Capsule: Two underachieving teams get a shot at starting anew.

Pick: UNC 24, Pitt 21

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN, 108, 207, 972

Series: Louisville leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: UL, 38-21 (2017)

RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple

Line: Virginia -4.5

Capsule: Louisville is rebuilding. Virginia is close to being rebuilt.

Pick: Virginia 38, Louisville 17

No. 3/2 Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 127, 194, 956

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 50-32; Last meeting: Clemson, 24-10 (2017)

ABC: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath

Line: Clemson -15.5

Capsule: Clemson has been getting out to slow starts, which will catch up with them eventually. Not this week.

Pick: Clemson 30, Georgia Tech 7

North Carolina Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACCNE, 134, 202, 971

Series: Duke leads series, 6-0; Last meeting: Duke, 60-7 (2017)

ACCNE: Doug Sherman, John Gregory

Line: Duke -46.5

Capsule: Duke doesn’t have QB Daniel Jones. Which won’t matter this week.

Pick: Duke 38, NC Central 14

Northern Illinois at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, 111, 201,

Series: Florida State leads series,1-0; Last meeting: FSU, 31-10 (2012)

ESPNU: Mark Neely, John Congemi, Ed Aschoff

Line: FSU -11.5

Capsule: Maybe Florida State gets back on track this week?

Pick: FSU 24, Northern Illinois 17

FIU at No. 21/20 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, 81, 81, 81

Series: Miami leads, 2-0; Last meeting: Miami, 23-9 (2007)

Network: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware

Line: Miami -26.5

Capsule: Still trying to get a handle on this Miami team.

Pick: Miami 49, FIU 17

No. 13/10 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN, 205, 203, 973

Series: Virginia Tech leads series,1-0; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 38-0 (2017)

CBSSN: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, John Schriffen

Line: Virginia Tech -28

Capsule: ODU might be regretting that move up to FBS.

Pick: Virginia Tech 62, ODU 7

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNews, 108, 207, 972

Series: UConn leads series, 6-4; Last meeting: Syracuse, 31-24 (2016)

ESPNews: Shawn Kenney, Dustin Fox

Line: Syracuse -27.5

Capsule: Syracuse needs to stay focused after the big win over FSU last week.

Pick: Syracuse 44, UConn 14

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m., CBSSN , 94, 193, 955

Series: NC State leads series, 4-0; Last meeting: NC State, 37-20 (2017)

CBSSN: Rick Waltz, Aaron Murray, AJ Ross

Line: NC State -6.5

Capsule: Gotta like State for going on the road for this one.

Pick: NC State 21, Marshall 17

Picks by Chris Graham

