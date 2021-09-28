ACC Football: Game times, networks for Week 6

The ACC and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 9.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

The following three games will kickoff at either 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. Game times and network designations will be announced after the games of Oct. 2.

Virginia at Louisville

Florida State at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Syracuse

All times are Eastern.