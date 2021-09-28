ACC Football: Game times, networks for Week 6
The ACC and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 9.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
The following three games will kickoff at either 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. Game times and network designations will be announced after the games of Oct. 2.
- Virginia at Louisville
- Florida State at North Carolina
- Wake Forest at Syracuse
All times are Eastern.