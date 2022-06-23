2022 Irish Derby Runners, Trends, Betting and Tips for Curragh Race

The 2022 Irish Derby takes centrestage this Saturday at the Curragh racecourse and we are set for a fascinating race with Epsom Derby third – Westover – taking on the Epsom Oaks heroine – Tuesday. We take a look at the final eight Irish Derby runners for the 3:45pm race on Saturday, plus the latest Irish Derby betting, trends, tips and horse profiles.

Did You Know? – Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Irish Derby Runners For 2022 Curragh Race

See below the final eight Irish Derby runners, riders, trainers, official ratings, current form and the latest betting odds.

1. BOUNDLESS QUEEN @ 30/1 with BetUK

Trainer: Jim Bolger

Jockey: Kevin Manning

Official Rating: 103

Form: 21032

Draw: 3

These connections won this race in 2013 (Trading Leather). However, plenty to find at the weights being rated 14lbs inferior to the filly – Tuesday – and also having to give that horse 3lbs. On a plus, has run well in and around Listed and Group 3 level but did race a bit free last time on first try over this 1m4f trip. Only previous delve into a Group One was in the English 2000 Guineas (13th). Overall looks to an uphill task.

2. FRENCH CLAIM @ 20/1 with BetUK

Trainer: P Twomey

Jockey: W J Lee

Official Rating: 107

Form: 14-13

Draw: 8

Another with a fair bit to find on these terms – is rated 10lbs lower than Tuesday and also has to give away 3lbs to that filly. Last seen running a fair third to Stone Age in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown back in early May and prior to that was a good winner at Cork. Stepping up to 1m4f for the first time could eke out more, but would have a bit to find based on the fact he was behind Stone Age last time and that horse was beaten by Westover in the English Derby earlier this season.

3. GLORY DAZE @ 30/1 with BetUK

Trainer: A Oliver

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Official Rating: 104

Form: 30-120

Draw: 7

Course winner, so that’s a plus – but off a rating of 104 has 13lbs to find with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tuesday. Needs to also bounce back from a poor run in the English Derby last time when 14th (of 17) on first run over 1m4f. Before that ran better to be second to Stone Age in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown but the main worry owuld be lasting out this 1m4f trip again – breeding suggests it’s very doubtful.

4. HANNIBAL BARCA @ 15/2 with BetUK

Trainer: Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Jockey: Shane Crosse

Official Rating: 111

Form: 314-1

Draw: 6

Looks a lively outsider from the 8 runners in the race this year. Trained by Joseph O’Brien, who won this race in 2018 (Latrobe) and returned to the track after a 209-day break to win at at this track last month. Is, therefore, a proven course winner in the field – one of just two in the race – and having run a tad green the last day on his first try over 1m2f, there is every chance the longer trip here will suit. Each-way claims.

5. LIONEL @ 8/1 with BetUK

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Official Rating: 102

Form: 2-31

Draw: 4

One of the UK-based raiders to run and has a squeak too. Yes, is the lowest-rated in the field (102), so has a fair bit to find with the likes of Tuesday and Westover, but has only had three career runs – therefore, is also the least exposed runner in the race. Got off the mark last time in a Listed race at Goodwood over 1m3f and stayed on well that day in soft ground to suggest this extra furlong will be right up his street. Jamie Spencer, who is yet to win the Irish Derby, makes the trip over to ride. Lively outsider.

6. PIZ BADILE @ 15/2 with BetUK

Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O’Brien

Jockey: Gavin Ryan

Official Rating: 109

Form: 12-10

Draw: 2

Another runner from the O’Brien dynasty – this time hailing from the Donnach O’Brien camp. Down the field the last day in the Epsom Derby so the jury is still out on if he’ll stay the trip. Before that has won well over 1m2f at Leopardstown in a Group Three. The plus is that this track is likely to suit him better than Epsom and off a mark of 109 is the fourth highest-rated in the race. Not without a chance of bouncing back, but does need to prove himself over the trip.

7. WESTOVER @ 13/8 with BetUK

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Colin Keane

Official Rating: 116

Form: 122-13

Draw: 5

Arguably has the best form in the race after a running on third in the Epsom Derby last time out. Was only beaten 2 3/4 lengths that day and also didn’t get the best of runs so could have got a lot closer. Would probably still not beaten Desert Crown that day, but this Ralph Beckett-trained 3 year-old is yet to finish out of the first three (2 wins) and that first run last time over 1m4f was very encouraging. Is rated just a pound off Tuesday, but does have to give that horse 3lbs. Going to be a big player and hard to put you off backing him as trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Colin Keane go in search of their first Irish Derby wins.

8. TUESDAY @ 6/4 with BetUK

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Official Rating: 117

Form: 2-1321

Draw: 1

The big talking horse of the week after the Ballydoyle team supplemented her to run in this race earlier in the week. Therefore, the vibes coming out of the yard are clearly strong to pitch this impressive Epsom Oaks winning filly in here against the boys. She is the top-rated in the race (117) and also gets a handy 3lbs fillies allowance. Ryan Moore rides, but the former champion jockey is remarkably still looking for his first winner in this race. However, he’s got a big chance of putting that right here after this 3 year-old saw off the well-touted Emily Upjohn in the Epsom Oaks last time out – with the first two pulling 3 1/4 lengths clear of the rest. The third that day – Nashwa – has also since given the form a massive boost when taking the Group One Prix de Diane last weekend in France. She’ll be looking to become the first filly winner of the Irish Derby since Balanchine (1994). The money has come for her this week and it’s easy to see why – she can give trainer Aidan O’Brien his 15th Irish Derby win and final break the hoodoo in the race for Ryan Moore.

IRISH DERBY TIP: TUESDAY @ 6/4 with BetUK

Latest 2022 Irish Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker TUESDAY 6/4 WESTOVER 13/8 HANNIBAL BARCA 15/2 PIZ BADILE 15/2 LIONEL 8/1 FRENCH CLAIM 20/1 BOUNDLESS OCEAN 30/1 GLORY DAZE 30/1

Irish Derby Trends

See below the key Irish Derby trends and stats to help find the winner of the 2022 race – find the best profiles of past winners and apply these trends to the 2022 Irish Derby runners.

19/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

16/19 – Won by an Irish-based yard

16/19 – Favourites that were placed in the top 4

15/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Won a Group race before

15/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

14/19 – Had 3 or more wins in their career

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/19 – Failed to win their last race

13/19 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time out

13/19 – Had never raced at the Curragh before

11/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won the race 14 times in total)

8/19 – Placed in the Epsom Derby (3 winners, Harzand, Australia & Camelot)

4/19 – Previous Group 1 winners

4/19 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan

2/19 – Ridden by William Buick

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 6/1

Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Irish Derby Past Winners

2021 – HURRICANE LANE (4/1)

2020 – SANTIAGO (2/1 fav)

2019 – SOVEREIGN (33/1)

2018 – LATROBE (14/1)

2017 – CAPRI (6/1)

2016 – HARZAND (4/6 fav)

2015 – JACK HOBBS (10/11 fav)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (1/8 fav)

2013 – TRADING LEATHER (6/1)

2012 – CAMELOT (1/5 fav)

2011 – TREASURE BEACH (7/2)

2010 – CAPE BLANCO (7/2)

2009 – FAME AND GLORY (8/11 fav)

2008 – FROZEN FIRE (16/1)

2007 – SOLDIER OF FORTUNE (5/1)

2006 – DYLAN THOMAS (9/2 fav)

2005 – HURRICANE RUN (4/5 fav)

2004 – GREY SWALLOW (10/1)

2003 – ALAMSHAR (4/1)

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Irish Derby

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022

🏇Racecourse: The Curragh

💰 Winner: €570,000

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Irish Derby Times, Dates and Race Names

Curragh: Saturday 25th June 2022