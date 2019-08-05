2019 Freefall Music & Art Festival kicks off Aug. 31

What’s your perfect fall day in Charlottesville? Hanging with friends outside… Great live music… Experiencing the eclectic delights that our town offers…

Then you can’t miss the Freefall Music & Art Festival – every Saturday from August 31 – October 5 at IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

Now in its fifth year, Freefall is a curated series of free concerts and community festivals in Charlottesville, co-presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and IX Art Park. Each week features excellent live music and new ways for people connect with one another – from Latin American culture to Virginia blues to the Black Business Expo.

“Freefall brings together all parts of Charlottesville and creates an amazing community vibe,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM. “It’s our signature outdoor concert series that delivers excellent music and so much more.”

Six unique community festivals make up this year’s Freefall series:

AUG 31, 2 – 9 p.m.: Zaltandi World Dance Festival , featuring Beleza (Brazilian jazz, Samba, Bossa)

, featuring (Brazilian jazz, Samba, Bossa) SEPT 7, 12 – 11 p.m.: Love Fest , featuring ten (!!) local bands, marking 50 years since Woodstock

, featuring ten (!!) local bands, marking 50 years since Woodstock SEPT 14, 2 – 9 p.m.: Black Business Expo , featuring Corey Harris (reggae / blues)

, featuring (reggae / blues) SEPT 21, 12 – 9 p.m.: Cville Sabroso Latin Music & Culture Festival

SEPT 28, 2 – 9 p.m.: Roots Music | Local Food , featuring Wild Common (bluegrass / funk / soul)

, featuring (bluegrass / funk / soul) OCT 5, 2 – 9 p.m.: Virginia Blues Festival, featuring Bobby BlackHat (blues)

“As Charlottesville continues to grow and thrive, it faces pressures to become a kind of monotonous, sanitized type of place. WTJU and the IX Art Park represent a slice of eccentric Charlottesville full of art and music that still flourish,” said Moore.

In addition to live music, each weekly event includes kids’ activities, local brews and food trucks, and more.

Read more about the lineup and get involved at FreefallCville.com.

