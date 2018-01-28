Waynesboro Public Library program covers African American genealogy

The Waynesboro Public Library will host a free program on African American Genealogy from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 3. Participants will learn how to research their family tree and ways to overcome challenges faced by those working on African American genealogy.

Presenter Rebecca Lamb first studied African American genealogy when researching the lives of former slaves associated with an historic site in North Carolina. Her research resulted in a marker for the NC Civil War Trails that recognizes a member of the U.S. Colored Troops and a woman who was interviewed for the WPL Slave Narratives.

Lamb says, “African American genealogy can be especially challenging because enslaved people were not name in governmental census records and are also missing from many birth and marriage registries. Persistence, a lot of luck, and even modern technology are required.”

The library scheduled this program in recognition of Black History Month, but also wants to encourage use of its extensive local history and genealogy collection.

Library archivist Karen Vest says, “The library has many resource—both physical and digital—that can help reveal a great deal about family histories.” Vest oversees the library’s Local History Room which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Wednesday evenings until 9 p.m.

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or visit www.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.