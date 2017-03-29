Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown

Chris Graham and Crystal Graham preview the upcoming AWE Night of the Superstars show live from the scene of last night’s Smackdown Live at the Richmond Coliseum.

Watch





Night of the Superstars returns!

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment is back with an event on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School to raise money for the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The card for the show includes:

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.