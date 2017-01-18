 jump to example.com

UVA football announces four early enrollees in Class of 2017

Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 9:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva footballUVA football head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced that four members of the program’s 2017 recruiting class have signed grant-in-aid paperwork, and have enrolled at UVA this month and will take part in spring practice. Classes for the University’s spring term started today (Jan. 18).

Lamont Atkins (Burke, Va.), Riah Burton (New Castle, Del.), Germane Crowell (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Jamari Peacock (Yulee, Fla.) are the early enrollees for the Class of 2017.

 

Lamont Atkins
5-11 • 200 • RB
Burke, Va. • Lake Braddock HS

Played tailback and linebacker at Lake Braddock High School for head coach James Poythress … named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year … VHSL first-team all-state running back and linebacker … played in the All-American Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., … rushed for 1,905 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Bruins in 2016 as Lake Braddock went 11-2 and reached the Virginia 6A North region semifinal … made 61 tackles on defense … named All-Conference 7 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … 2016 son of Lamont and Karonica Atkins … has one brother, Kendall.

 

Riah Burton (Rye-uh)
6-1 • 180 • CB
New Castle, Del. • William Penn HS

Played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back at William Penn High School for head coach Marvin Dooley … DIFCA first-team all-state honoree in 2016 as a defensive back … caught 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … made 20 tackles, defended nine passes and recorded two interceptions as a sophomore on William Penn’s 12-0 state championship team in 2014 … as a junior he made four interceptions and 36 tackles with 23 passes defended in 2015 … member of William Penn’s state champion 4×100 relay team in 2015 … a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … a two start recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com … father, Frank, was a defensive back and wide receiver at Delaware State.

 

Germane Crowell
6-3 • 185 • DB
Winston-Salem, N.C. • Carver HS

Played quarterback and defensive back at Carver High School for head coach Germane Crowell, Sr., his father … four-year varsity letterwinner … all-state and all-conference player after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns … rushed for 10 scores and 775 yards … made 50 tackles and collected three interceptions … in 2015 made 34 tackles and two interceptions as a junior … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Scout.com and 247Sports.com … father was a standout wide receiver at UVA who played for the Cavaliers from 1994-97 … Crowell, Sr., is ranked No. 6 all-time in the UVA annals with 2,142 receiving yards … his 969 receiving yards in 1997 still ranks No. 3 in the UVA record books for receiving yards in a season … the Detroit Lions selected the elder Crowell in the second round, No. 50 overall, in the 1998 NFL Draft … is also the nephew of former UVA linebacker, Angelo Crowell (1999-2002), a third round (94th overall) selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2003 NFL Draft.

 

Jamari Peacock
6-0 • 245 • RB
Yulee, Fla. • Yulee HS

Played running back and linebacker at Yulee High School for head coach Bobby Ramsay … rushed for 1,876 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior … second-leading rusher in Northern Florida in 2016 … his 33 touchdowns are the most rushing touchdowns in Northern Florida in 2016 … County Player of the Year in 2016 … averaged 7.5 yards per rush on 251 carries … played for the North team in the FACA All-Star Football Classic … first-team All-Coast honoree by the Times-Union … made 167 carries for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns as junior in 2015 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … placed fifth in state in weight lifting in 2015 … son of Anntaletta Sanders … has one sister, Gabrielle Grant … uncle, DeWayne Glover was a defensive back for Florida.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 