UVA baseball loses Cam Simmons to season-ending surgery

Virginia starting outfielder Cameron Simmons (Royersford, Pa.) has a left shoulder injury that will require season-ending surgery. The junior is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to return for the 2019 season.

A second team All-ACC selection as a sophomore, Simmons started all but three games for the Cavaliers in 2017. He was second on the team and fourth in the ACC with a .352 batting average. He compiled 14 doubles, nine home runs and drove in 57 runs for Virginia last season. In conference play, he hit .374, tops on the team and the third highest average in the league.

He is a career .312 hitter and has appeared in 108 games over his first two seasons on grounds.

The Cavaliers open the 2018 season on Friday (Feb. 16) at UCF. Virginia will play Samford on Saturday (Feb. 17) and Rice on Sunday (Feb. 18) in Orlando before returning to Charlottesville for its home opener next Tuesday (Feb. 20) against VMI.

