Squirrels win bullpen battle: Even series in 11

Brandon Bednar cracked a two-run single in the 11th inning on Wednesday, leading Richmond (47-61) to a 7-5 victory over Portland (50-57) at Hadlock Field. Richmond used six pitchers in the win, with the the bullpen allowing just one run over nine innings of work. Tyler Cyr earned the save by shutting the door in the ninth. The Flying Squirrels will attempt to win the series in the finale on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

Tied 5-5 entering the 11th inning, Brandon Bednar lined a two-run single into right field, scoring the go-ahead runs for Richmond. The Squirrels loaded the bases on a K.C. Hobson single and a pair of walked issued by Jacob Dahlstrand. Bednar then snapped the stalemate, setting up Tyler Cyr for the save.

Dahlstrand (5-2) suffered the loss in an otherwise solid effort for the Portland bullpen. Both teams relief corps kept the game tied from the fourth inning into the final frame. Richmond’s Cody Hall earned the win by working a pair of scoreless innings. Hall (3-2) struck out four and allowed only one hit in the win.

The Flying Squirrels recovered an early 4-2 deficit with three-runs in the fourth inning. Aramis Garcia collected his first Double-A hit to begin the rally and Hobson followed with a walk. That allowed Hunter Cole to tie the game with a booming triple off the top of the center field wall. Cole’s third triple of the year tied the game, 4-4, and led to an early departure for McAvoy. Brandon Bednar then gave Richmond a 5-4 lead on a ground ball to short.

McAvoy scuffled in the fourth inning and finally recorded the first two outs when he induced a double play to first base. Portland then opted to turn to the bullpen and reliever Trevor Kelley. McAvoy lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. He walked two, hit two and did not strike out a batter.

The Squirrels lead was short-lived as Jordan Procyshen tied the game on the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth. The Portland catcher whacked his third home run of the season over the right field wall to make it a 5-5 contest.

Alvarado allowed just the home run over three solid innings of relief. Vic Black replaced Alvarado and tossed 1.2 innings of relief. Black worked thorough the sixth and retired the first two hitter of the seventh before he encountered trouble. Black loaded the bases with two outs in the inning and the game tied, 5-5. Lefty Jarrett Martin was then summoned form the pen and retired Josh Tobias to end the threat.

The Sea Dogs bullpen covered 7.1 innings in the contest, lead by a season-high 3.1 from Trevor Kelley. Richmond countered with outings from Alvarado (3IP), Black (1.2), Martin (1.1), Hall (2.0) and Cyr (1.0)

Portland grabbed a pair of two run leads over the first two innings. The Sea Dogs Jeremy Barfield delivered the first two runs of the game with a double into right center field. Richmond countered to tie the game in the second via RBI singles from Caleb Gindl and Daniel Carbonell.

Dillon McNamara lasted two innings in his first start since 2014. McNamara, working on a strict pitch count, walked the first two batters of the third inning before being removed for Carlos Alvarado. Alvarado quickly picked up a double play and a fly out to strand a pair of runners.

McNamara allowed the two runs on four hits on the no-decision. He walked four and struck out one on 48 pitches.

The Flying Squirrels continue a six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. LHP Nate Reed is scheduled to make the start for for Richmond against Portland RHP Teddy Stankiewicz.