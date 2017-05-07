Squirrels blanked by Baysox

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Bowie Baysox (15-14) shut down the Flying Squirrels (11-16), 5-0 on Saturday night in front of 7,016 fans at The Diamond.

Richmond’s Chris Shaw connected on three of the five Flying Squirrels hits in the loss. Starting pitcher Cory Taylor ran into trouble in the fifth inning and allowed a career-high 11 hits in suffering the defeat. The Squirrels homestand continues on Sunday at 12:05 p.m., with ASK Foundation Day and Superhero Cape Giveaway presented by Anthem. A full rundown of promotions and ticket details can be found here.

Cory Taylor made his fifth start of the season for the Squirrels and worked around a pair of hits in the first inning. Taylor entered the game leading the Squirrels in strikeouts, and added a two more to his total in the first inning to keep Bowie off the board.

Bowie’s RHP David Hess countered Taylor and also turned in a scoreless first inning despite allowing a Chris Shaw double to right field. Hess was in command as he retired the side in order in the second and again in the third.

Taylor motored through the Bowie lineup in the second inning and utilized a double play to face only three hitters in the third. The righty had his sinker ball in motion early and induced four ground ball outs in the first three innings. Taylor needed just 35 pitches to record the first nine outs.

The Baysox eventually figured out how to elevate the ball against Taylor, at least for a moment, in the fourth inning. With one out, Aderlin Rodriguez smashed a solo home run over the left field wall for a 1-0 advantage. Garabez Rosa, Jeff Kemp and Erick Salcedo all added base hits in the inning to push the Baysox ahead 2-0. Through four innings, Taylor threw 56 pitches.

Bowie plated three more runs in the fifth inning to forge ahead, 5-0. Tucker Nathans connected on his third hit of the day to open the inning and he came around to score on Adrian Marin’s double to right field. A wild pitch moved Marin to third base and Austin Wynns then worked a walk to place runners on the corners. Rodriguez then returned to the plate and smacked a ball to third base. Bowie sent the runner from third and Ali Castillo threw home errantly, allowing the run to score and runners to advance. Garabez Rosa added a double before Taylor could escape the inning trailing by five.

Meanwhile for Bowie, Hess continued to find success against the Richmond lineup. Hess had allowed only two hits through the first four innings and was aided by a double play ball in the fifth.

Taylor returned for the sixth inning but was removed following a one out double. Jose Flores entered rom the bullpen to close out the inning and the line for Taylor. The right allowed a career-high 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings in the loss. He walked one and struck out three in his fifth start of the year.

The Squirrels managed to place multiple runners on base in an inning against Hess for the first time in the sixth. Hess walked Brandon Bednar and Shaw followed that with his third hit of the game – a single. Hess then struck out Dylan Davis on an 11-pitch at bat to end his outing. Hess tossed six shutout innings and allowed four hits and one walk. He struck out five to earn the win.

The Baysox used Jesus Liranzo out of the bullpen for a pair of scoreless innings and Garrett Cleavinger tossed the final inning to finish the contest Richmond was shutout for the fourth time this season.

The Squirrels continue an action-packed eight-game, seven-day homestand on Sunday at 12:05 p.m., with ASK Foundation Day and Superhero Cape Giveaway presented by Anthem. Richmond will send Matt Gage(0-2, 3.00) to the mound against Bowie LHP Tanner Scott (0-0, 1.80). Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com