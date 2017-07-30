 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 31-Aug. 4

Published Sunday, Jul. 30, 2017, 7:17 am

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutions(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATEHillsdale Drive Extended – Reconstruction of Zan Road is complete and the road has reopened to traffic.

Flagging operations will occur at the locations listed below.

  • Hillsdale Drive for curb and sidewalk installation and paving operations.
  • Pepsi Place and Greenbrier Drive for utility relocation.
  • Pepsi Place for storm sewer installation.
  • Seminole Court for median installation.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

