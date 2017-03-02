 jump to example.com

Liberty falls to Radford in Big South Quarterfinals

Published Thursday, Mar. 2, 2017, 7:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyThree seed Liberty fell to number six Radford 56-52 in the Big South Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

“It was another Radford-Liberty game that went down to the wire,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “Our guys did a good job in coming back. I told our guys before the game that the team that is usually more urgent and desperate has victory and Radford was really urgent for the first 20 minutes. Give them credit for executing their game plan.”

Myo Baxter-Bell scored a game-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and an assist to lead the Flames. Radford had three players score in double figures led by Justin Cousin and Ed Polite Jr. with 12 points each.

It was a slow start to the game as neither team made a bucket until two minutes and twenty-one seconds into the game. Both teams combined to shoot 21.4 percent (3-of-14) during the first five minutes of the game. After Brock Gardner hit a three-pointer for Liberty’s first points of the game at the 17:12 mark, the Flames went on a 4:38 scoring draught which allowed Radford to jump out to an 11-3 lead.

Liberty continued to struggle from the floor as the Flames made two of their first 16 shot attempts. Looking to stop the bleeding, Baxter-Bell took control in the paint, scoring eight straight points to cut into Radford’s lead (22-11) with six and a half minutes left in the first half. That sparked a 7-0 run for Liberty, cutting Radford’s lead to six, 22-16, with four minutes remaining in the half.

The Flames were able to keep Radford’s lead to single digits at the end of the half as the Highlanders led Liberty by eight, 29-21, at the break.

Radford ended the first half shooting 60.0 percent from the floor (12-of-20), while limiting the Flames to just nine field goals (9-of-30/30.0 percent). Radford’s bench made an impact during the first half, outscoring Liberty’s bench 12-3. Liberty was able to stay within single digits thanks to its defense forcing eight turnovers, while committing just one turnover.

Starting off quick in the second half was Liberty’s John Dawson, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the first five minutes to get within seven points (35-28) of Radford’s lead. Liberty finally made its push midway through the second half as the Flames went on a 9-0 run to come within one point of Radford’s lead with 9:17 remaining, 42-41. During the run, Liberty forced four turnovers and the Highlanders went 0-of-6 from the floor.

Liberty was unable to score for 5:22 and Radford extended its lead to 45-41 with just under six minutes left in the game (5:24).

Scoring continued to be at a premium with Liberty taking the lead (49-47) for the first time in the second half with 1:50 left in the game off a three-pointer by Dawson. However, Radford was quick to respond and would close the game on a 9-3 run to pull out the victory.

Despite the loss, Liberty still remains in play for to receive an invitation to one of the men’s basketball postseason tournament. During the campaign, Liberty (19-13) posted a 14-4 record in Big South, setting a new program record for conference victories in a season.

With the victory, the sixth-seeded Highlanders advance to tomorrow’s semifinal matchup against seventh-seeded Campbell. The Camels upset second-seeded UNC Asheville, 81-79, during the first quarterfinal game on Thursday inside the Winthrop Coliseum.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 