Kroger sets job fairs for deli workers in Western Virginia
Published Saturday, Sep. 30, 2017, 12:04 am
Front Page » Business » Kroger sets job fairs for deli workers in Western Virginia
Kroger is holding job fairs at selected stores in Western Virginia to fill open positions in the deli-bakery.
The job fairs will be held from noon until 5 p.m. October 7 at stores in the Roanoke region, Lynchburg and the Shenandoah Valley.
The stores include:
Roanoke region:
- 7223 Williamson Road
- Lake Drive Shopping Center, Vinton
- 5050 Rutgers Street
- 72 Kingston Drive, Daleville
- 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Bonsack
- 80 Westlake Road, Hardy
- 1618 Main Street, Clifton Forge
Lynchburg region:
- 4119 Boonsboro Road
- 2012 Wards Road
- 7805 Timberlake Road
- 15069 Forest Road, Forest
- 7789 Richmond Highway, Appomattox
Shenandoah Valley:
- 245 Arch Ave., Waynesboro
- 1790 E. Market Street, Harrisonburg
- 850 Statler Blvd., Staunton
The jobs are part-time positions with potential for full-time.
Interested persons should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.
“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion