Kroger sets job fairs for deli workers in Western Virginia

Kroger is holding job fairs at selected stores in Western Virginia to fill open positions in the deli-bakery.

The job fairs will be held from noon until 5 p.m. October 7 at stores in the Roanoke region, Lynchburg and the Shenandoah Valley.

The stores include:

Roanoke region:

7223 Williamson Road

Lake Drive Shopping Center, Vinton

5050 Rutgers Street

72 Kingston Drive, Daleville

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Bonsack

80 Westlake Road, Hardy

1618 Main Street, Clifton Forge

Lynchburg region:

4119 Boonsboro Road

2012 Wards Road

7805 Timberlake Road

15069 Forest Road, Forest

7789 Richmond Highway, Appomattox

Shenandoah Valley:

245 Arch Ave., Waynesboro

1790 E. Market Street, Harrisonburg

850 Statler Blvd., Staunton

The jobs are part-time positions with potential for full-time.

Interested persons should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.