Interview: Senior guard Devon Hall at UVA basketball media day

Senior guard Devon Hall talks with AFP editor Chris Graham and reporters at UVA basketball media day.

Hall, a 6’5″, 211-pound combo guard, averaged a career-high 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds a game for Virginia in 2016-2017.

A double-digit scorer in 15 games last season, Hall shot 40.8 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from 3-point range and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line.

He is expected to be a starter again in the backcourt in 2017-2018.

Video: Devon Hall