Gordon Lightfoot in concert at The Paramount

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 11:16 pm

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform a live concert, “The Legend Lives On…” at The Paramount Theater on September 25, at 8:00PM.

gordon lightfootAfter 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.

His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People” to name a few. But this year is special for the legendary artist, who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled “Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On…”

The tour will feature his well known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21, and can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office, 434-979-1333.

