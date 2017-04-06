Former VMI Keydets make Opening Day rosters in MILB
Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 5:50 pm
Front Page » Sports » Former VMI Keydets make Opening Day rosters in MILB
With the minor league baseball seasons set to get underway Thursday, three VMI baseball alumni have been placed on Opening Day rosters.
Jordan Tarsovich and Reed Garrett, former teammates at the Institute, will get the chance to be division rivals as Tarsovich will play for the Midland RockHounds and Garrett for the Frisco RoughRiders. Both teams are in the South Division of the AA Texas League.
Matt Winn, another former teammate of Garrett’s and Tarsovich’s, will suit up closer to home. For the second straight year, Winn is on the opening day roster of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the AA squad of the San Francisco Giants.
For more information on these, and other VMI alumni continuing in the professional baseball ranks, please stay tuned to VMIKeydets.com and milb.com.
