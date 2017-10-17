Center for Autism Research reaches out to New River Valley with community, campus events

At some events, a SAFE event might include allowing youth with autism in before the rush or a crowd, or having “quiet rooms” nearby throughout the event’s run.

Along with these events, Azano said plans have been set in motion for SAFE trick-or-treating at the annual Oak Lane Halloween event and for a third SAFE Santa at the New River Valley Mall in December. SAFE events in the past have included last year’s SAFE Santa, movie showings at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Blacksburg, and events coordinated with the fraternity Theta Delta Chi Brothers United, such as mini-golf, a spring 2017 picnic, nights at the children’s museum, and bowling.

Scarpa and Azano both noted how willing the community has been to helping create SAFE events. Scarpa and Azano both find personal inspiration for their work in autism outreach and care from their own families, having first-hand experience navigating community challenges for children with autism.

“The community has great ideas and are coming to us for help, which is awesome,” Azano said. “One of the coolest things about SAFE is that we have not yet been told ‘No.’ When we approached The Lyric, with this idea, they welcomed it. When we asked the New River Mall to open early and keep the lights dimmed and the music off for a SAFE Santa, they welcomed it. This has been our experience at the children’s museum, at the putt-putt golf course, at the bowling alley, and so on.”

She added, “When I talk about SAFE with community partners, there is more and more understanding that this is also home to people who want to be actively engaged in this community, but might need support in doing so.”