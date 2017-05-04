Assistant Albemarle County Executive Lee Catlin announces retirement

Lee Catlin is announcing her retirement as Assistant County Executive for Albemarle County effective November 1, 2017, bringing to a close 25 years of service as a County employee.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 25 years in public service working for Albemarle County and I’ve truly been fortunate to work as a team with dedicated staff, elected and appointed officials and citizens to improve our community’s future,” Catlin said in announcing her retirement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together for our community and I appreciate the support and partnership I have received from a wide variety of colleagues during my tenure with the County.”

Catlin began her career with Albemarle County as the Community Resources Specialist for the County Police Department in 1992 and moved to a position as Community Relations Manager in the County Executive’s Office in 1994. Since that time she has assumed various responsibilities for the County including leading the County’s communications, media relation and community engagement programs; managing efforts related to economic development and tourism; and directing a wide variety of special projects including, most recently, the Route 29 Solutions Business Assistance Program and the successful bond referendum passed by County voters. Catlin was named Assistant to the County Executive for Business and Community Partnerships in 2010 and Assistant County Executive in 2014.

“While it’s a tough loss for the County, I am very happy for Lee to be able to complete a distinguished 25-year career in public service in support of this organization and the people in this community,” said Interim County Executive Doug Walker. “She is a consummate professional, and an energetic and dedicated leader who has earned the trust and respect of citizens, community and media partners and her County staff colleagues by representing the County in a variety of high profile situations, always with a complete focus on the best interests of our community. We appreciate her service beyond words and wish her the very best in her future endeavors – she will truly be missed.”

Walker announced that that the process for filling the vacancy created by Catlin’s departure will be initiated following the hiring of a new County Executive later this summer.