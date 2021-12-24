Youngkin: ‘We need to get kids in the classroom full time’

The Youngkin administration will prioritize exploring options for Virginia K-12 students who test positive for COVID that will allow them to remain in class if they are asymptomatic.

“The exposure right now results in a child being quarantined and sent home,” Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin told ABC13 this week. “That’s, I think, something we can come up with a different process to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep children in the classroom.”

The focus, Youngkin said, would be on regular testing for asymptomatic positives and their close contacts, so that those students wouldn’t have to isolate and continue their studies through virtual learning.

“I think it’s incredibly important for Virginia’s children to be in the classroom five days a week. In-person education has demonstrated that it is so much better than remote learning,” Youngkin said.

“Virginia’s teachers have worked incredibly hard in order to do the best they can with a very trying circumstance. But we need to get kids in the classroom full time and take away the risk of them being sent home,” Youngkin said.

Story by Chris Graham

