Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos, Villanova to play Friday doubleheader

Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, Virginia and Villanova will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

There will be no game on Saturday (Feb. 23) and Sunday’s series finale on Feb. 24 will remain a 1 p.m. start at Disharoon Park. All three games of the series will air on ACC Network Extra as originally planned.

Updated Series Schedule vs. Villanova

Game 1: Friday, Feb. 22 – 1 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Feb. 22 – 40 min after conclusion of game one

Game 3: Sunday, Feb. 24 – 1 p.m.

Friday Parking Information

Parking for Friday’s game will be available on a first-come first-served basis in the University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena surface and garage parking lots. Cars will have to vacate JPJ surface/garage by 4 p.m. and the U-Hall lots by 5:30 p.m. to accommodate an event at the arena. Baseball parking at Emmett/Ivy garage will be available with no vacate times.

Ticket Information

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game may use it for either game of Friday’s doubleheader or can either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stub to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and / or women’s basketball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Clear Bag Policy

Consistent with policies set that took effect last season, fans attending games at Disharoon Park in 2019 must adhere to the department’s clear bag policy and entrance procedures. Details of the of the policy can be found here: http://www.virginiasports.com/facilities/clear_bag_Davenport_Klockner.html

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

UVA Sports App

Available in the App Store (IOS) and Google Play (Android) , download the UVA Sports App for FREE by searching “Virginia Sports”. Fans can access the latest Cavalier sports news, schedules, rosters, stats and scores. Customize push notifications to receive updates about your favorite Virginia sports teams. Integrated live stats and media feeds from the Virginia Sports Network and VirginaSports.com enable you to follow all of the in-game action.

