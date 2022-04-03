UNC-Wilmington completes weekend sweep of VMI with 6-1 Sunday win

The VMI baseball team closed out its three-game series Sunday at UNC-Wilmington, falling 6-1 in non-conference play from Brooks Field.

The Keydets got on the scoreboard first with a run in the second frame. Cole Garrett and Reeves Whitmore hit one-out singles and Cole Jenkins brought Garrett home with a single. JT Inskeep followed with another single to load the bases, but Seahawk starter Zane Taylor struck out the next two batters to work out of the jam.

UNC-Wilmington (16-11) took the lead with three runs in the fifth, and added one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh frame.

Justin Starke and Will Knight each also had hits for VMI (8-20). Will Lopez threw 1 1/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief, striking out three. Garrett threw out both runners that attempted to steal against him.

Taylor earned the win for UNC-W, tossing seven innings of one-run ball and allowing just five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Taber Mongero went 3-4 with a walk for the Seahawks.

The Keydets are slated for two mid-week games this week, traveling to VCU Tuesday at 2 p.m. before hosting James Madison Wednesday at 6 p.m.

