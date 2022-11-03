these 4 cryptocurrencies are surpassing lunc in the profit race

New all-time high, complete collapse, an arrest warrant for the founder… it’s hard to fathom that all of this happened to Terra Classic (LUNC) in the same year.

Even though the project collapsed completely in May this year and investors lost millions of dollars, the Terra development team has been working non-stop to try and rehabilitate the token.

While most were skeptical about the outcome, the last few months have proven that anything is possible when it comes to LUNC.

Terra Classic is up by almost 22,000% since its drop in May and it’s now looking to surpass the $0.00025 target in the following weeks.

Interestingly, even though LUNC had an impressive run, there are a few tokens that seem bound to surpass it in the profit race, including D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA.

Let’s go through the details.

Buy D2T On Presale Now

Dash 2 Trade’s Unique Features Capture the Attention of Every Trader in the Community

Dash 2 Trade is the latest addition to the crypto trading platform industry and it comes with some never-before-seen features.

The project was developed by the same seasoned veterans that are behind Learn2Trade, one of the leading Forex signal trading platforms that counts over 75,000 users.

Unlike similar trading platforms, Dash 2 Trade doesn’t only provide technical indicators – it focuses on social ones as well. Social indicators give you an insight into what’s happening on the market in real time and help you understand the situation much better.

Traders who know how to utilize the power of social indicators will have an easier time maximizing profits and cutting losses.

This is just one of the things you can find on the main dashboard, there are also trading signals, networking communities, API trading, presale insights, and much more.

D2T is the native token and you need it to buy a subscription and gain access to these world-class features.

At the time of writing, you can get 1 D2T for 0.05 on the live presale, but don’t wait too long since the price will increase any day now.

Buy D2T On Presale Now

IMPT – New Crypto Investors Are Talking About that Can Reduce Carbon Emission

With global warming, air pollution, and extreme weather changes getting worse, the planet will need some serious help in the years to come.

IMPT might be just the platform that will provide it.

In essence, IMPT is a new crypto platform that’s looking to revolutionize the carbon credit market by leveraging the power of the Ethereum network.

IMPT plans on creating an ecosystem in which users can buy, sell, or trade carbon credits in the form of unique NFTs.

The goal is to partner up with thousands of influential environment-friendly brands and reduce carbon emissions together.

Even though the project still hasn’t been released, it’s already made partnerships with Adidas, Apple, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Microsoft, and dozens of other companies.

Currently, IMPT tokens are priced at $0.023 and experts are warning us that the price might never be this low again, suggesting that now’s the perfect time to obtain them.

Buy IMPT Now

Calvaria Is a Breath of Fresh Air in the P2E Crypto Gaming Market

Calvaria is a new strategy and card-based P2E crypto game that features unique NFT cards that represent powerful underworld legends.

This new project runs on the Polygon blockchain network is changing the entire narrative of GameFi gaming.

All of the card fantasy creatures come in form of unique NFTs and have distinct abilities that players need to learn how to operate.

The winners aren’t determined by the strongest (or most expensive) cards – rather, victory belongs to those who come up with the best tactics and outplay their opponents.

Calvaria is gaining attention because it stays true to the “accessible to everyone” principle. Literally anyone who has a mobile/PC device and an internet connection can download the game and get started.

No need to open up crypto wallets or even buy the card NFTs, which isn’t the case with some of the leading card games like Splinterlands and Gods Unchained.

RIA tokens are currently on presale for 1 USDT = 50 RIA and will increase in price with each new stage that comes (Stage 3 at the moment).

By purchasing RIA tokens (or NFTs), you get full ownership of them and can always sell them for a profit on secondary marketplaces. Plus, you’ll get DAO voting power, meaning you can impact the future of the project.

Get RIA Tokens Now

Tamadoge Establishes Itself Well Above LUNC

After raising $19 million during the presale phase in record time, it was official – Tamadoge is a project to keep an eye on.

But what really caught the eye of investors and analysts around the world are the fundamentals of this meme coin.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a deflationary meme cryptocurrency that incorporates an NFT store and P2E game in the Tamaverse (its own Metaverse). Also, it comes with advanced tokenomics and real-world utility, something rarely seen in the current meme coin market.

To play the P2E game, users need to acquire Tama pets in the NFT store. Once they do, they’ll have to take care of the pets as they get older and learn how to harvest their powers.

Dogepoints are the main in-game reward and they can be won by winning battles in the arena or through completing different missions. Those who amass the most Dogepoints by the end of the month receive TAMA prizes from the Dogepool.

There will be several types of TAMA NFTs, while the most expensive and rare ones will come with advanced powers and abilities. This means users can get them to maximize their chances of winning.

The roadmap for the project looks solid and we can expect several more exciting features to be released in the following months. For instance, there will be a TAMA-themed arcade game and an AR (augmented reality) app for mobile devices.

Currently, Tamadoge stands at a price of $0.03 and it’s been hovering back and forth over the $0.05 target in the past few weeks.

Interestingly, it only took one full week of listings for this new meme coin to surpass the infamous Terra Classic and outperform it in value.

About one month ago, Tamadoge made its first CEX/DEX listing on the major crypto exchange OKX. On the very first day, investors were buying TAMA tokens hand over fist, making up for the missed chance during the presale phase.

As a reminder, TAMA tokens were sold for $0.01 during the beta phase of the presale, which means Tamadoge had recorded a growth of over 2,000%.

Even though the price crippled a bit since then, it’s still an unbelievable achievement for a brand-new coin, and analysts are sure it will bounce back soon.

Seeing how OKX is one of the most popular exchanges in the world, it only speaks volumes of Tamadoge’s quality. Talk about success with a maiden exchange…

The project was KYC-verified by CoinSniper and audited by SolidProof, making it 100% safe and ensuring that there’s no “rug pull” danger.

With all this combined, it’s no wonder that everyone’s looking to snatch their first batch of TAMA tokens as soon as possible.

But, there’s one more project anticipated to explode like Tamadoge upon its release – IMPT. Let’s see what it’s about.

Buy Tamadoge Now

The Verdict

Terra Classic (LUNC) has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past two months and it managed to increase its value to the current $0.00028 per token (a 25,000% surge compared to the May drop).

However, one asset was able to fly past this price in rapid fashion and establish itself as the highest gainer of the week – Dash 2 Trade.

Tamadoge is currently all the hype in the community and it’s projected to even reach the $0.5 mark by the end of the year.

And, these two might have sidekicks on its way to conquer the market, with IMPT and RIA doing great already too.