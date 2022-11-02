Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
the number of crypto and nft users to jump by 14 yoy to 344 million in 2023
Commercial

The Number of Crypto and NFT Users to Jump by 14% YoY to 344 million in 2023

Jastra Kranjec
Published:

The 2022 crypto price crash has been brutal for most cryptocurrencies, wiping billions of dollars off their value. Still, the number of people using cryptos and NFTs continues rising.

According to data presented by AugustaFreePress, the number of crypto and NFT users is expected to jump by 14% year-over-year and hit 344 million in 2023.

More than 40 million New Users in a Year

The mass adoption of digital assets continues to boom, despite the massive volatility seen in the crypto space throughout this year. According to a Statista survey, 145 million people worldwide started using cryptos as a payment method or a long-term investment in the last three years, with the total number of users reaching over 257 million in 2022. However, the base of crypto users will expand at double-digit rates through 2023, despite user growth slowing down. Statista expects close to 294 million crypto users next year, showing a 14% increase in a year.

The NFT market has seen a 22% user growth in 2022, despite NFTs stumbling in value. Last year, 36.1 million people worldwide used or owned NFTs. This figure increased to 44.3 million in 2022 and is projected to jump by another 13% to 50.3 million in 2023. Statistics show the two markets will count more than 40 million new users next year.

Crypto Transaction Value to Jump by 25% YoY, NFTs Up by 46%

The rising number of crypto users continues driving transaction value growth. In 2022, cryptocurrency is expected to account for $34.7bn worth of transactions worldwide, up 6.7% from a year before, despite the ongoing price correction. More than half of that value will come from the United States, the world’s leading crypto market. In 2023, the crypto transaction value is expected to jump by 25% YoY to $43.5bn.

Although non-fungible tokens have been swept up in the recent crypto crash, the NFT market will still see $2.52bn worth of transactions this year. Almost 40% of that value will come from the US and Canada as the top two markets. However, Statista expects NFT transaction value to surge by 46% to $3.68bn in 2023.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has worked in different fields of journalism and public relations, including politics, economy, crypto and financial markets.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Dogecoin logo png - best shitcoins to buy

3 Reasons Traders Will Dump the Dogecoin Price to Almost $0.00 and Buy These 3 Coins
Bitcoin Billy
crypto

What is Embrace? 5 alternatives to Macau’s Digital Currency.
Bitcoin Billy

Cryptocurrencies are immensely popular and many countries are passing laws that support the growth of the industry. Embrace and other cryptos like Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadoge have been catching people’s attention of late. The Special Administrative Region...

aew dynamite

AEW ‘Dynamite’ Preview: It’s looking like they don’t want anybody to watch this week
Chris Graham

The best announced match for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” looks like, maybe, struggling here, I don’t know.

waynesboro
,

What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Crystal Graham
chris graham news

Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?
Chris Graham
virginia tech football

Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 8 action
Roger Gonzalez
,

‘Presence at the Polls:’ UpVote Virginia launches 2022 voter outreach program
Rebecca Barnabi