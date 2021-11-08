The biggest wins in Miami Heat history

The Miami Heat has had amazing success in its history. With names like Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, they will have created outstanding matches and massive wins. But what were the best wins in their entire history? This is what we want to share with you.

1. Dwyane Wade’s nail biting win – 2008

The year was 2008, the game was Miami Heat versus Chicago Bulls. Throughout, both teams evenly played for a hard-to-pin-down game. The ball was bouncing from team to team and it seemed like a massive lead couldn’t be reached by either side.

The match continues like this until the very last second of the game. Dwayne Wade was given a massive chance to push his team into the lead but when the opportunity came he missed the point blank lay up. The Bulls now had the advantage and the clock had nearly run out. Miami thought they were going to lose!

Defense slipped into gear. Wade blocked off Chicago’s best player, Derrick Rose, forcing the Bulls to pass to John Salmons. Salmons made a shot, but he stumbled, and the ball was out of his hands. Wade jumped into the air, stole the ball and rushed down to his hoop.

Almost in slow motion, Wade leaped at the 3-point line. He scored the basket just as the buzzer went off, creating a 130 to 127 win.

2. Utilizing every player – 2006

In the 2066 NBA Finals, Miami Heat was 15 points down to the Dallas Mavericks. Dwyane Wade pulled the team up by closing the gap, creating a tie of 96 in Game 3. As both teams had their break, Dallas assumed that Wade would go for the final shot, and they were right.

Wade had the ball, and launched to the bottom of the court, but Dallas had created a massive defensive wall. Eddie Griffin blocked his view, and Wade knew that forcing the shot would likely end in tragedy for the Miami Heat. Instead he swiveled and passed back to Gary Payton.

Although Wade brought the team back from the brink, Payton was no rookie himself. This man had wisdom and skill. With surprising ease, he knocked down the court for an easy 20-footer. The score brought Miami into the lead with a 98 to 96 score.

This game was so phenomenal that it powered them to win the next three games in the championship and win their first NBA championship title.

3. Defying the laws of physics – 1996

Watching the 1996 Miami Heat game against the Cleveland Cavaliers still feels unreal. It was the most challenging game the team had ever played, yet Voshon Lenard created an outstanding shot that defied the laws of physics.

The strange phenomenon started with a 74 score tie between these two giants. Dan Majerle aimed for the game-winning shot from behind the arcs. But even though his path was clear, he managed to miss the hoop. As the ball bounced wide, the fans thought the game was lost until Voshon Lenard swooped in to catch it.

Before this moment, Lenard was already known as a fantastic shooter, but with his angle and the opposing team blocking his sight, it seemed impossible for him to make it.

There was no time to create a better angle; Lenard just had to do it! He took a step back, double-clutched, and then leaped in a shot as the buzzer went off. It shouldn’t have worked, yet the game ended in a 76-74 win to the Miami Heat.

4. A happy memory in a year of woe – 2007

The 2007 to 2008 season was not a great one for the Miami Heat. They ended up finishing with the worst ratio on record 15 to 67.

But there is an excellent memory in that year to let the fans reminisce without wincing. The Miami Heat versus Utah Jazz game was similar to a match just a couple of years prior.

With a 102 score draw, Dwyane Wade rushed for a 20-foot rim score but was jumped by a defending player. The bump was enough to raise heads, but no foul call was made. Instead, Wade had to make his shot in awkward desperation. The ball bounced off the rim and then fell into the net for a 104 to 102 victory.

Story by Addison Webb

