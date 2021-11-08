Pitt’s Pickett headlines ACC Football Players of the Week
The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.
The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:
QUARTERBACK – Kenny Pickett, Pitt, Sr., QB, Oakhurst, N.J.
Earned his second ACC Quarterback of the Week award this year after leading Pitt to a 54-29 win at Duke • Compiled 473 total yards of offense and four touchdowns • Completed 65% of his passes (28 of 43) for 416 yards and three touchdowns and did not throw an interception • Also averaged 7.1 yards per rush (57 yards on eight carries) and had a 22-yard scoring run • Extended his own school record with his fifth 400-yard passing game • It was his 14th game with at least 300 passing yards, tying the school record held by Alex Van Pelt (1989-92) • Has led the Panthers to four 50-point games this season, the first time Pitt has compiled that many since 1905.
RUNNING BACK – Ty Chandler, North Carolina, Gr., RB, Nashville, Tenn.
Rushed for a career-high 213 yards on 22 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 58-55 win over previously unbeaten and No. 10 Wake Forest • Became just the third player to record 200-plus rushing yards and four or more touchdowns in a game against a CFP Top 10 opponent • First UNC player since Leon Johnson in 1993 to have four rushing touchdowns in a game.
RECEIVER – Charleston Rambo, Miami, Jr., WR, Cedar Hill, Texas
Delivered the best performance of his career in Miami’s 33-30 win over Georgia Tech, making seven catches for a career-high 210 yards and one touchdown • Became just the fourth Hurricane in program history to record 200 yards in one game and the first since Phillip Dorsett in 2014 • Recorded the most yards in an ACC game in program history • Had a 60-yard reception.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, Sr., OG, Barnwell, S.C.
Collected his second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor following North Carolina’s 58-55 win over No. 9 Wake Forest • Graded out at 92% overall and 97% in pass protection and had four knockdowns • Helped pave the way for the Tar Heels to rush for 330 yards.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Keir Thomas, Florida State, Sr., DE, Miami, Fla.
Had three tackles against NC State, including two sacks on one drive in a one-score game in the fourth quarter • The two sacks tied a career-high • Has 3.5 sacks and 4.5 TFL over the past two games.
LINEBACKER – John Petrishen, Pitt, Sr., OLB, Lower Burrell, Pa.
Filled up the stat sheet against Duke, compiling a game-high 13 tackles, a seven-yard sack, an additional QB hurry as well as an interception in Blue Devils territory • Pitt parlayed his INT into a 42-yard touchdown drive • Petrishen leads Pitt with three interceptions this season, the most by a Panthers linebacker since 2004 • Has twice earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, Jr., S, Niceville, Fla.
Turned in an impressive all-around defensive performance with nine tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble (which was returned for a touchdown) and 100-yard interception return for a defensive two-point conversion in Georgia Tech’s narrow 33-30 loss at Miami • Became the first NCAA Division I FBS player since 2015 and the first ACC player since 2008 to record at least nine tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble while also scoring in a game • Scored the rare defensive two-point conversion by intercepting a pass on Miami’s attempt and weaving through a maze of would-be tacklers for a 100-yard return in the fourth quarter.
SPECIALIST – Jaylen Stinson, Duke, So., KR, Opelika, Ala.
Recorded an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Duke’s game against No. 25 Pitt • Finished with seven kickoff returns for 195 yards, which ranks as the fifth-highest single-game yardage total in Duke history.
ROOKIE – Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, Fr., QB, Glastonbury, Conn.
Earned his third consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week honor • Continued his hot streak with another outstanding performance in Miami’s 33-30 win over Georgia Tech • Completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 389 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions • Became just the fourth ACC player in the last 15 years with at least 300 yards passing in three straight conference games • Has compiled 10 touchdowns, one interception and completed 72% of his passes over the last three games.