NFC Championship Outright Odds: Buccaneers and Rams Lead Hotly-Contested Market
With the NFL season beginning next week, we are examining the NFC odds which is clearly a wide-open race.
Latest NFC Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|NFC 2022-23 Outright Odds
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+375
|LA Rams
|+475
|Green Bay Packers
|+500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+750
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+900
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1400
|Arizona Cardinals
|+1800
|New Orleans Saints
|+1800
|Washington Commanders
|+3300
Top Sportsbooks for Betting NFC Championship Odds to Go to Super Bowl
100% deposit match up to $1,000
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Sports Betting Breakdown of the Top 5 Contenders
Tampa Bay +375: Ageless QB Tom Brady should never be counted out. If Julio Jones can stay healthy, he adds Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and Chris Godwin as an all-time great receiving corp.
LA Rams +475: The Rams went all-in last year, and the gamble paid off perfectly. We have our doubts about Matt Stafford’s ability to repeat and do not find great value at this price. Moneyline bettors should expect them to be upset a few times this season.
Green Bay Packers +500: As stated below, we like the Pack at this 5-1 price. Critics will claim that Aaron Rodgers comes up short in big games and should have more than one ring and more playoff wins in his resume.
San Francisco 49ers +750: Trey Lance has to prove a lot more on the field. Still, his upside is enormous and if offensive guru and head coach Kyle Shanahan believe in him, who are we to question?
Philadelphia Eagles +900: Once an afterthought as a Super Bowl contender, the Eagles are serious contenders to take home their second Lombardi Trophy ever and their second in six years. At 9-1, this balanced squad is a great beat at Bovada.
Who Will Win the NFC Title? League Heavyweights, Top Sleepers and Left-Field Selections
Favorites
· Our Pick – Green Bay Packers @ +500 with Bovada
1️⃣1️⃣ days left. @sammywatkins | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WO7qRGLKRd
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 31, 2022
Last year’s NFC champions and Super Bowl winner the Los Angeles Rams are behind Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to repeat and win the fourth title in franchise’s history.
The Rams remain loaded behind mentor Sean McVay. At WR, deep threats Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are the complementary pass catchers for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently named as the No. 27 in the league’s recent “Top 100 Players of 2022.”
However, for great value the Green Bay Packers are who we are betting at +500.
Losing go-to wideout Devante Adams will hurt. But franchise signal caller Aaron Rodgers still major weapons in Allen Lizard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins in which some believe will be the last hurrah for the future Hall-of-Fame QB.
Biggest Sleepers
· Our Pick – Philadelphia Eagles @ +900 with Bovada
There is no shortage of live dogs among so-called experts, but topping the list is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Loaded with new talent to go with a QB with a high ceiling, a win to stay alive in February would not surprise us. Keeping up with likes of the Bucs, Packers and Rams requires serious talent at quarterback, the Eagles have one of the top QBs of the in Jalen Hurts.
The 24-year-old has the strength and speed to keep plays alive, but he completed 61% of his passes, nearly doubling up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns. Elsewhere, adding 2020 Pro Bowler AJ Brown alongside DeVonta Smith makes for a talented offense and balance on both sides of the ball.
Previous NFC Championship Winners
- 2010 | New Orleans Saints 31 – Minnesota Vikings 28
- 2011 | Green Bay Packers 21 – Chicago Bears 14
- 2012 | New York Giants 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17
- 2013 | San Francisco 49ers 28 – Atlanta Falcons 24
- 2014 | Seattle Seahawks 23 – San Francisco 49ers 17
- 2015 | Seattle Seahawks 28 – Green Bay Packers 22
- 2016 | Carolina Panthers 49 – Arizona Cardinals 15
- 2017 | Atlanta Falcons 44 – Green Bay Packers 21
- 2018 | Philadelphia Eagles 38 – Minnesota Vikings 7
- 2019 | Los Angeles Rams 26 – New Orleans Saints 23
- 2020 | San Francisco 49ers 37 – Green Bay Packers 20
- 2021 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26
- 2022 | Los Angeles Rams 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17