NFC Championship Outright Odds: Buccaneers and Rams Lead Hotly-Contested Market

With the NFL season beginning next week, we are examining the NFC odds which is clearly a wide-open race. 

Latest NFC Championship Outright Odds

Team NFC 2022-23 Outright Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +375
LA Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Francisco 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1400
Arizona Cardinals +1800
New Orleans Saints +1800
Washington Commanders +3300

Sports Betting Breakdown of the Top 5 Contenders

Tampa Bay +375: Ageless QB Tom Brady should never be counted out. If Julio Jones can stay healthy, he adds Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and Chris Godwin as an all-time great receiving corp.

LA Rams +475: The Rams went all-in last year, and the gamble paid off perfectly. We have our doubts about Matt Stafford’s ability to repeat and do not find great value at this price. Moneyline bettors should expect them to be upset a few times this season.

Green Bay Packers +500: As stated below, we like the Pack at this 5-1 price. Critics will claim that Aaron Rodgers comes up short in big games and should have more than one ring and more playoff wins in his resume.

San Francisco 49ers +750: Trey Lance has to prove a lot more on the field. Still, his upside is enormous and if offensive guru and head coach Kyle Shanahan believe in him, who are we to question?

Philadelphia Eagles +900: Once an afterthought as a Super Bowl contender, the Eagles are serious contenders to take home their second Lombardi Trophy ever and their second in six years. At 9-1, this balanced squad is a great beat at Bovada.

Who Will Win the NFC Title? League Heavyweights, Top Sleepers and Left-Field Selections

Favorites

·       Our Pick – Green Bay Packers @ +500 with Bovada

Last year’s NFC champions and Super Bowl winner the Los Angeles Rams are behind Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to repeat and win the fourth title in franchise’s history.

The Rams remain loaded behind mentor Sean McVay. At WR, deep threats Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are the complementary pass catchers for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently named as the No. 27 in the league’s recent “Top 100 Players of 2022.”

However, for great value the Green Bay Packers are who we are betting at +500.

Losing go-to wideout Devante Adams will hurt. But franchise signal caller Aaron Rodgers still major weapons in Allen Lizard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins in which some believe will be the last hurrah for the future Hall-of-Fame QB.

Biggest Sleepers

·       Our Pick – Philadelphia Eagles @ +900 with Bovada

 

There is no shortage of live dogs among so-called experts, but topping the list is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Loaded with new talent to go with a QB with a high ceiling, a win to stay alive in February would not surprise us. Keeping up with likes of the Bucs, Packers and Rams requires serious talent at quarterback, the Eagles have one of the top QBs of the in Jalen Hurts.

The 24-year-old has the strength and speed to keep plays alive, but he completed 61% of his passes, nearly doubling up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns. Elsewhere, adding 2020 Pro Bowler AJ Brown alongside DeVonta Smith makes for a talented offense and balance on both sides of the ball.

Previous NFC Championship Winners

  • 2010 | New Orleans Saints 31 – Minnesota Vikings 28
  • 2011 | Green Bay Packers 21 – Chicago Bears 14
  • 2012 | New York Giants 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17
  • 2013 | San Francisco 49ers 28 – Atlanta Falcons 24
  • 2014 | Seattle Seahawks 23 –  San Francisco 49ers 17
  • 2015 | Seattle Seahawks 28 – Green Bay Packers 22
  • 2016 | Carolina Panthers 49 – Arizona Cardinals 15
  • 2017 | Atlanta Falcons 44 – Green Bay Packers 21
  • 2018 | Philadelphia Eagles 38 – Minnesota Vikings 7
  • 2019 | Los Angeles Rams 26 – New Orleans Saints 23
  • 2020 | San Francisco 49ers 37 – Green Bay Packers 20
  • 2021 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26
  • 2022 | Los Angeles Rams 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17

